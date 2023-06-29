Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shares update amid mom’s recent health crisis

Madonna was rushed to ICU over the weekend

Amid the turmoil of her iconic mother Madonna's recent health crisis, Lourdes Leon is maintaining a sense of normalcy.

The 26-year-old singer and model shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

The photo, which went out to her 475,000 followers, featured Lourdes sporting a corset top, blue jeans, and letting her natural brown hair flow freely.

Her ensemble was accessorized with a chain around her waist, silver cuff bracelets, and a purse slung over her arm.

© Instagram Lourdes Leon shares update

Lourdes also tagged the skate shoe and apparel company Vans, accompanied by a kissing emoji. Madonna, 64, was recently admitted to the ICU following what her representative has characterized as a 'serious bacterial infection.'

Lourdes, whose father is actor Carlos Leon, remained steadfastly by Madonna's side throughout this challenging period, according to Page Six. The news of Madonna's hospitalization sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The Material Girl singer was found unwell on Saturday and promptly admitted to the ICU where she was intubated overnight.

SEE: Lourdes Leon showcases curves in tiny green bikini

MORE: Lourdes Leon channels mom Madonna in lace-up corset

© Instagram Madonna at home in a photo shared on Instagram

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed that the singer was battling a 'serious bacterial infection', necessitating her extended stay in the ICU.

This terrifying health ordeal was made public by Oseary via Instagram, where he revealed that Madonna's upcoming 84-date Celebration tour, slated to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, had to be postponed due to her medical condition.

Although Oseary did not disclose detailed information about Madonna's treatment, he asserted that the pop star and mother-of-six is 'expected to make a full recovery.' He added that her 'health is improving', but she remains 'under medical care.'

© Instagram Madonna was rushed to ICU over the weekend

According to DailyMail.com, Madonna is now 'out of the ICU and recovering.'

In the meantime, Madonna's eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, shared several photos and videos of his motorcycle trip in Transylvania, Romania.

Posted on June 26, two days after Madonna's hospitalization, Rocco made no mention of his mother's health issues, simply stating he'd had a 'crazy trip' in a 'crazy place' and was looking forward to more adventures.

© Getty Images Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

The specifics of Madonna's bacterial infection remain undisclosed. However, such infections can afflict various parts of the body, including the skin, lungs, brain, and blood.

Madonna's planned tour, The Celebration Tour, was set to span from July 15, 2023, to January 30, 2024.

Madonna's sneak glimpse of world tour

This 12th concert tour of the singer was to visit cities across North America and Europe, with a total of 84 shows anticipated.

Madonna's last Instagram post prior to her hospitalization was on June 20, showing images of her rehearsing for the tour and featuring the caption: “The calm before the storm.”