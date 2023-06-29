Madonna discharged from hospital after battling 'serious' infection, her friend confirms

Madonna has been discharged from the hospital after she was admitted to the ICU with a "serious bacterial infection", her close friend has confirmed.

The 64-year-old is said to be feeling better and is now resting at her New York City home after being transported in a private ambulance, according to CNN.

The star is a proud mother to six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella, and her sons were spotted outside her Upper East Side home in Manhattan, shortly before news of her return was revealed.

© Getty Images Madonna spent a few days in the ICU

What have Madonna's friends said about her health scare?

Madonna's long-term friend, Debi Mazer, took to Instagram shortly after news of her release from the hospital was revealed on Thursday, confirming that the singer is "home resting".

Sharing a throwback photo of the two together, the Younger actress penned: "Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know… To all of her fans – Madonna is on the mend & home resting!"

Madonna's other close friend, Rosie O'Donnell, also shared an update on the singer following news of her hospitalization, telling her followers: "She's feeling good", alongside a photo of the pair on her former talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, in 1998.

What is wrong with Madonna?

On Wednesday, her manager Guy Oseary shared the news that Madonna had spent the last few days in intensive care. However, at the time he said she was expected to make a "full recovery".

As a result of her health woes, her upcoming Celebration tour, which was set to launch in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, has been postponed.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Guy wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Madonna is now recovering at her NYC home with her children

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The pop icon announced in January that she would be going on a grand world tour this year titled The Celebration Tour, her first outing on-stage in nearly three years following her Madame X Tour, which ended just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Instagram Madonna was due to start her world tour in July

She broke the news by scrubbing her Instagram presence, only leaving two posters for the tour alongside a video. The clip was a nod to her previous film Truth or Dare, and featured a star-studded group at a dinner table with the singer, including Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow, and Jack Black.

Amy Schumer was also involved and dared Madonna to go on a tour showcasing her greatest hits from her four-decade-long career. The legendary pop star then accepted the challenge and was greeted by chants as her hit song, 'Vogue' played in the background.

Has Madonna's Celebration Tour been rescheduled?

WATCH: Madonna shares sneak peek at tour rehearsals before hospitalization

The "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" marks the 12th concert tour for the legendary superstar and was set to commence on July 15, 2023, and visit North America and Europe before concluding on January 30, 2024, after 84 shows.

Madonna, who is very private about health matters, was in the final stages of rehearsals ahead of her world tour when she was hospitalized. Details of a new tour start date are yet to be announced.