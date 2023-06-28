Madonna in ICU with 'serious bacterial infection,' Celebration tour postponed

Madonna is battling a "serious bacterial infection" and has postponed her US tour.

The singer, 64, has spent the last few days in ICU, her manager Guy Oseary shared with fans, revealing that her health is improving and a "full recovery is expected". The upcoming Celebration tour was set to launch in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy wrote on Instagram post shared with fans.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

© Getty Images Madonna at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2023

The singer announced in January that she would be going on a grand world tour this year titled The Celebration Tour, her first outing on-stage in nearly three years since her Madame X Tour, which ended just before the Covid-19 pandemic exploded.

She broke the news by scrubbing her Instagram presence completely clean, only leaving two posters for the tour alongside a video.

© Instagram Madonna at home with her guitar in a photo shared on Instagram

The clip is a nod to her previous film Truth or Dare, and features a star-studded group at a dinner table with the singer, including the likes of Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Judd Apatow, and Jack Black. Amy Schumer gets into a friendly game with Madonna and then dares her to go on a tour showcasing her greatest hits over her four decade-long career.

The legendary pop star then accepts the challenge, as they all start chanting and the song Vogue plays in the background, sure to be part of her setlist.

The "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" marks the 12th concert tour for the legendary superstar and was set to commence on July 15, 2023, and visit North American and Europe before concluding on January 30, 2024 after 84 shows.

© Nina Westervelt Madonna and Lourdes have an incredibly close bond

Madonna is a proud mother to six children. She is mom to her two youngest daughters, Stella and Estere, who recently graduated from elementary school. She also shares her life with daughters Mercy, 16, and Lourdes, 26, and sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22.

David and Mercy were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively, while the twins were adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2017.

Madonna with her adopted children

Lourdes is Madonna's daughter of her ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon, while Rocco is the son of acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. Madonna and Ritchie's marriage spanned from 2000 to 2008, ending in a high-profile divorce settlement.