Christie Brinkley claps back at 'wrinkles and cellulite' criticism with powerful post

Christie Brinkley has legions of loyal fans who regularly lavish her with praise, but she was on the receiving end of some negativity this week and she wasn't about to take it lying down.

The star took to Instagram with a powerful message after she shared a selfie on social media and was trolled over it.

Alongside the photo of herself pouting for the camera in the back of a car while driving "downtown" she wrote: "Downtown Girl …Update: Whoa Nelly ! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!

"They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles , or anything that they can point to to critique."

She continued: "It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking. But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls.

"PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously( I thought!) iPhone has a tendency to create weird things in the shadow. But so what if I did? Have a great day My Friends."

Her words were met with applause from her fanbase who rushed to comment: "One of the reasons Christie has been & always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is. It’s her biggest beauty *secret*. And it’s free. bc she leads with kindness," added one, while a second said: "One of our planets most beautiful souls," as a third commented: "What's wrong with people? All the nasty comments. Keep them to yourself."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Christie is forever-glamorous

It's hard to believe that Christie celebrated her 69th birthday this year and she has no problem with her milestone birthday next year, as she doesn't feel a day over 30.

"I pretty much feel, as I'm approaching 70, the same way that I felt when I was approaching 30," she told People while hosting Pet Life Unlimited's Furever Young senior dog adoption event at the Animal Haven shelter in New York City on May 23.

© Getty Christie has a celebrated and lengthy career as a model - pictured in 1982

She maintained: "I feel good. I feel strong," adding: "I feel like the number doesn't match my spirit, so I may as well just keep spiriting on."

Though she said each decade signals "to us certain things," she explained: "I've been shocked by not feeling the way I thought I was supposed to be feeling at that age.

© Getty Christie with her beautiful children, Jack, Alexa Ray, and Sailor

"Really, age isn't something she is focused on, and she further told the outlet: "I don't believe that focusing on age is going to make you feel any better about it."

© Instagram Christie lives an idyllic life in Turks and Caicos

She added: "I think curiosity in the world around you and just wanting to do something with each day, that is what keeps you young and going."