Salma Hayek’s timeless appearance at 57 - how you can look and feel as good as her

Salma Hayek's dazzling appearance in a silver bustier top and black pantsuit was a highlight of Paris Fashion Week, but it wasn't just her style that got people talking.

Her fresh face and healthy, glowing skin seemed to defy her 57-years leaving fans clambering to uncover her secrets.

Now, aesthetics expert, Dr Lubna Khan-Salim has revealed to HELLO! some secrets to looking and feeling your best as you age.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Salma's skin is glowing

Longevity

There is no doubt Salma looks decades younger than her years and much of this has been achieved by looking after herself on the inside.

"For me longevity is not simply about living longer, because the population is doing that anyway," Dr. Khan-Salim explained. "To me longevity is all about healthspan, how to live long and live well without the burden of chronic disease that we associate with old age. It’s about people taking steps to feel better from within, for example with diet, exercise, sleep etc. And whilst looking better is also a consequence of this, this should not be the sole aim."

© Getty Images Salma appears to be aging in reverse

She acknowledges good genes play a big part - between 5-15% - however, lifestyle factors all have a huge impact on longevity and are all things that are in our control.

"Taking a holistic approach to overall health helps to ensure skin is healthy but also looks as good as Salma."

Nutrition

"Whilst skincare products and treatments can help to improve how skin looks and feels, Salma will be aware that the key to achieving healthy skin, or longevity, should start on the inside," explained Dr Lubna Khan-Salim.

This means making positive lifestyle choices,.

© Instagram Salma cares for herself inside and out

"A healthy gut can improve the skin in a huge number of ways, synthesizing extra vitamins and minerals that benefit the skin, reducing inflammation and itchiness, improving your skin’s natural barrier function, and aiding skin pigment."

The Time to Bloom doctor continued: "More and more celebrities such as Salma are making sure their diets include fermented foods such as Kefir, SaurKraut, Kimchi, Kamut and Kombucha which help to reduce inflammation and achieve healthy skin."

Exercise

Salma isn't a fan of grueling workouts and has confessed she wasn't born with the discipline to wake up and hit the gym. But she does lead an active lifestyle and this goes a long way to keeping her youthful.

© Instagram Salma posing backstage at the Alexander McQueen show in Paris with new creative director Séan McGirr.

"Many people realize that exercise is important for a healthy mind and body, it’s also important for increasing blood flow around the body which helps to nourish skin cells," Dr. Lubna Khan-Salim said. "The blood carries oxygen and nutrients around the body, helping to promote collagen production and cell regeneration. This helps protect against premature ageing and keeps skin firmer and glowing."

Sleep

Never has there been a better reason to hit the hay than knowing what a good night's sleep can do for your wellbeing.

"Salma’s clear skin suggests that she also understands the importance of sleep," Dr Lubna Khan-Salim told HELLO!. "This is the time when your body recharges and your skin repairs and regenerates. For this reason it’s vital to ensure you get enough sleep.

It’s also believed to be key to longevity, with studies suggesting that “good sleepers" have intrinsically lower skin ageing scores. With chronic poor sleep also being associated with increased signs of intrinsic ageing, diminished skin barrier function and lower satisfaction with appearance”.

© Robert Okine Salma is embracing the aging process

Regenerative medicine

As for what to put on your skin to achieve Salma's glow?

"In order to achieve Salma's youthful appearance, revolutionary regenerative medicine, such as exosomes and polynucleotides and senolytic skin products can help to improve the cellular age of skin," concluded Dr. Lubna Khan-Salim. "These are gaining popularity due to the fact that they are minimally invasive but produce extremely effective results.

© Getty Salma Hayek attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet

"Exosomes are injected into the skin to stimulate it on a cellular level, reawakening inactive skin cells and older exosomes so that they can improve skin repair and rejuvenation. Polynucleotides are an injectable bio-stimulator and together, these work to help produce and enhance collagen and give skin a healthy, youthful glow."

