Striclty's Amy Dowden marks bittersweet wedding anniversary but remains 'determined' amid cancer battle

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer earlier this year

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was flooded with support from friends, fans and loved ones after she marked her first wedding anniversary with her husband Benjamin Jones on Sunday.

The milestone comes as a bittersweet celebration for the Welsh dancer, who last month exclusively revealed to HELLO! that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Reflecting on her difficult year, Amy penned in the caption of her anniversary post: "One year since our special day with our favourite people. What I would do right now to re-live this perfect day.

"Not the anniversary or year we certainly had planned but I am sure and determined to have many more better ones with you!

"Thank you for being by my side, spoiling me, being Mr positive when I’m not and choosing to love me! Love you always," she wrote.

Amy and Ben got married last year

Amy's fans rallied around to send supportive messages in the comments section of her post. "Everyone has everything crossed for a speedy recovery," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Happy anniversary, and yes, let’s stay positive."

When was Amy Dowden diagnosed with cancer?

The professional dancer, who joined Strictly back in 2017, discovered a lump in her right breast the day before she and Ben flew to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon in April.

After seeking medical advice, Amy was later diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

"My doctor explained to me that there are three grades, and three is the most aggressive, but they feel as though they’ve caught mine early and [told me] to not be too alarmed because grade 3 would be expected in somebody of my age,” she told HELLO!.

What are the first signs of breast cancer? Breast cancer can affect both men and women, but is most common in women over 50. It is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with a good chance of recovery if it's detected at an early stage. According to the NHS, you should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms: A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

Discharge from either of your nipples, which may be streaked with blood

A lump or swelling in either of your armpits

Dimpling on the skin of your breasts

A rash on or around your nipple

A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast



Staying positive, Amy is more determined than ever to make it back into the Strictly ballroom in time for the new series.

© Instagram Amy is already undergoing treatment for breast cancer

The 32-year-old took to Instagram following her first round of cancer treatment last month, writing: "Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor."

Who is Amy Dowden's husband?

Amy's husband Ben is also a professional dancer, and the couple were once British National Latin Dance champions, becoming the first all-British pair to win the competition.

© Getty Amy and Ben exchanged vows in 2022

While Ben prefers to keep out of the spotlight, he did open up about his wife's ongoing treatment in an emotional interview. "Amy has had a lot to deal with in her life and, as I expected, has shown great resilience in the past couple of weeks.

© HELLO! Amy and Ben on their wedding day

"We are both surrounded by lots of family and friends who are going to be an important support to us in the coming months, we are both staying very positive and remain optimistic moving forward," he shared.