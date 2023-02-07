Strictly's Amy Dowden shares emotional health update

Strictly star Amy Dowden appeared to choke back tears as she issued a plea for help following an unpleasant Crohn's flare-up.

The professional dancer – who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease aged 11 – took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a candid update concerning her swollen face.

In this video, Amy opens up about the debilitating side effects of living wih Crohn's disease.

WATCH: Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about illness

Overcome with emotion, Amy said: "Morning everyone. I was really hoping I would wake up today and the swelling would have gone down on my face.

"Bit of wishful thinking, I know. But as soon as I woke up, about an hour ago, I could feel my eyes were sore. I could feel the swelling… It's really starting to get me down now."

Amy documented her Crohn's flare-up

"I've tried cold flannels, ice, cooling masks, so any recommendations would be gratefully appreciated… Just starting to get really fed up now because I'm on tour, and I just want to be making the most of it and having fun with the amazing gang."

She went on to say: "Some people say their face goes like this when they're on steroids. Luckily enough, I'm on steroids. You can really see the swollenness here… I do try to be as honest as I can.

"But any advice or help from you would be so appreciated. It's been going on since Thursday. I've tried to be as positive as I can… But it's really starting to get me down now. I just want something magic to get rid of it."

The TV star shares candid updates

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2022, Amy explained how she takes eight steroids a day to help manage her Crohn's disease. The steroids can significantly alter Amy's appearance, leaving her with puffy eyes, bloating and mouth ulcers.

"Some of the symptoms and medication can have an effect on the way I look - it's something I've been body shamed about and that hurts," Amy said. "I have experienced body shaming. I take steroids and it makes me put on weight."

Amy with her Strictly co-star, Dianne Buswell

And in a frank conversation with the BBC, Amy opened up about the impact of online trolls. She shared: "When people online say, 'she has thunder thighs', it hurts. I've been dancing since I was eight years old and dance is part of who I am - but so too is Crohn's, which I've had since I was 11."

