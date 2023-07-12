Joan Collins, 90, shares 'upsetting' family health fears

The Dynasty star spoke frankly about her worries following the death of her mother and her sister Jackie Collins

Joan Collins appears ageless, but despite her apparent neverending youth, the 90-year-old shared she does harbour concerns over her health, especially following the death of her sister, Jackie Collins, and their mother, both of whom died from breast cancer.

In an interview with The Times, Joan lamented that her sister had not gone for her breast cancer tests, explaining: "My baby sister dies and from something that she didn't have to die from. It's not like she got knocked down by a bus. Our mother died of breast cancer, so you go and you have tests every year, which is what I did and do. And she didn't.

"She felt a lump and she didn't do anything about it, which really is a lesson to all women."

© Getty Joan's sister Jackie Collins sadly died from cancer

Joan went on to plead with her fans to look after their health, imploring: "For God's sake, if you find something, go and do something about it. When she finally went, it was too late. I don't want to talk about that. It's really upsetting."

Joan previously revealed she only found out about her sister's breast cancer battle three weeks before she passed away, and penned a touching tribute to Jackie just days after her death.

Concluding her 2,000-word eulogy, Joan wrote at the time: "I don’t think I will ever recover from the sadness of losing my beautiful baby sister… I feel her spirit, I hear her wonderful laugh and I see her all the time in the hundreds of photos of her sprinkled around my home. She wasn't just a star – to me she was an entire galaxy."

Joan Collins' health

Despite her fears, Joan shared that she is in relatively good health, following a few bumps in the road in recent years.

© Getty Joan Collins shared she had Covid twice

She explained she had a back problem last year, but physiotherapy helped. The Dynasty actress also had Covid twice, saying the second time it was "like a cold", but the first time around it was bad.

Other than this, Joan is thriving and keeps her fans updated on her life via Instagram, sharing snaps of herself enjoying her life with her family, and delighting followers with poolside snaps.

Compliments always pour in for Joan, reading: "You look amazing!" and: "Looking fabulous as always," while many others question how she can be 90, given she looks so fresh.

Long may Joan's good health continue!

