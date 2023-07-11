Sarah Ferguson takes Queen's corgis on poignant trip down memory lane

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has shared pictures from a poignant trip she took on Tuesday July 11, as she walked her corgis on the same route they used to take with the late Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex husband Prince Andrew, where they also have five Norfolk terriers. They took in the Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, when she passed away in September 2022.

"I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember," she captioned a post that featured a series of pictures taken along the walk, including red roses and daffodils spotted along the way.

Sarah then revealed that in this week's episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah, she would be discussing "dealing with grief, gaining strength and all the small steps we must take to recovery".

The two corgis were gifted to the Queen by Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in 2021 when her husband Prince Philip was in hospital. Pictures of the two pups after her passing left royal fans devastated, as they appeared desolate, but it appears they have settled into their new home well, with Sarah revealing earlier in 2023 that they are "very sweet, very polite and well-behaved".

© Instagram Sarah poses with one of the corgis

"I love them and they're happy. We take it in turns walking them, which is a bit confusing for the poor dogs. They never know who is going to be taking them out," she told French magazine Gala.

"I'm their favorite, but everyone always says it's because I give them bones in broth. I love everything about them and I'm the one who spoils them the most. It’s a big honor to have them with us."

© GLYN KIRK The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess' podcast launched in May and also features entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson. Called Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the pair discuss the "highs and lows of everyday life".

In one moving episode earlier in June, the mom-of-two revealed had successfully undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The episode was recorded a week prior to the news breaking, and she said: "Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy. I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it.”

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson and Sarah Thomson host Tea Talks together

"Don’t wait,” she warned, revealing she had planned to skip the initial appointment.

But the Duchess also acknowledged she was grateful for the diagnosis, adding: “I am taking this as a gift to make real changes for myself and to nurture myself and stop trying to fix everyone else.”