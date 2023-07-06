Princess Beatrice's sweet gesture for Sarah Ferguson after 'enormous' 8-hour surgery

Princess Beatrice helped her mother, the Duchess of York, following her mastectomy and reconstructive surgery

Sarah Ferguson returned to work, recording her podcast Tea Talks, just one week after "enormous" surgery to treat breast cancer.

Speaking on the latest episode, the Duchess of York explained that she'd undergone an eight-hour surgery, having a mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery.

Sarah's co-host, also called Sarah, commented on how "unbelievable" the royal looked, with the Duchess of York commenting: "Beatrice chose my green dress," before adding that she'd had a disrupted journey to work that morning, relating to her oldest daughter.

"Today before coming in to do the podcast I was in the car, and I said to the driver, 'Can you turn around?' and I went back in to hug Beatrice because I really wanted to. Just to be grateful. And Beatrice said 'Mum, I thought you'd left,' but I just wanted to. Sienna was asleep."

Sarah's co-host commented that her cancer battle must have been "scary" for Eugenie and Beatrice, with Fergie responding: "It's scary for any family member out there."

She went on to say of her upbeat attitude towards her ordeal, Sarah said: "It's not okay, it's not bravery, it's not courage, it's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit, so don't try and be a superhero, take mini steps."

Speaking of the day of her surgery, Sarah explained that having her mastectomy and reconstructive surgery on the same day was 'very time-consuming to have both done at the same time.'

"I walked straight into critical care at 6:30 in the morning and I felt a little bit wobbly," before explaining how thankful she was to the NHS staff who cared for her.

"So many wonderful nurses looked after me, I've written to every single one, they gave me round-the-clock care to make sure nothing was infected. When you're in the best hands you don't think about it."

"I don't have to have chemo or radiotherapy," she added, commenting she feels 'lucky' to have caught the illness early.

Sarah first shared she'd been diagnosed at the end of June via a spokesperson. The announcement read: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."





"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

