Fern Britton hits back at negative comments amid huge achievement

The former This Morning star remained positive amid her Couch to 5KM challenge

Fern Britton has been keeping fans updated on her running journey, and on Thursday the 65-year-old star completed the Couch to 5KM challenge, letting fans know how she found the final run.

Ahead of the run, Fern shared a video, explaining: "Here we go. The final run of couch to 5k, here I go, I am a bit nervous I've got to get over the mental bridge, whoop whoop for me."

The former This Morning star went on to explain how negative comments had deterred her from her progress, after fans were mean to her when she shared a sweaty post-run clip last week. Watch her address the negativity below...

"Comments saying 'you look awful' stayed in my head for three days, but today I took about an hour to prepare my head, cup of tea, glass of water and had some protein," she explained, before thanking her fans.

"I just wanted to say to you all, thank you for being with me on my journey, well done to everyone who's ever done this, because it's a fantastic thing to do."

She shared how her body struggled with the challenge, explaining: "My knees are clunky, my shoulder is clunky. But don’t be scared, you can do this, I put away all the negative stuff, if you want to so it you can do it."

Reassuring fans that anyone can complete the challenge Fern continued: "My running is not fast but I'm not gasping for breath, I'm not feeling sick. Good luck, give it a go, it's a fantastic thing to do."

The fact that Fern is awaiting shoulder surgery makes her achievement all the more impressive, with the presenter telling Good Housekeeping her operation is just around the corner: "I've got arthritis in one of my knees and I'm about to have a shoulder replacement," she said.

Despite the issues she's facing, Fern remains upbeat – and her newfound love of exercise could be the reason for her optimistic outlook.

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern Britton is awaiting shoulder surgery

"About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn't looking after myself – physically or mentally," she told Good Housekeeping.

"I wasn't doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, 'No, you've got to look after yourself'.

"I'm not intending to run a long marathon or beat anybody, but I do enjoy the fitness side of it," she clarified.

