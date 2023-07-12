Queen Camilla reveals unexpected 'difficult 'first job

Queen Camilla attended Wimbledon on Thursday and the appearance saw her make a rare confession about her childhood, revealing a position she'd held in her youth.

Speaking to the ball boys and girls at the tournament, the Queen said of their challenging role: "You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen's (Club). It is quite difficult."

The Queen asked one of the youngsters if he was working across all the courts for the Grand Slam championship, adding: "You must be feeling very fit."

© Getty Queen Camilla meets ball boys and girls at Wimbledon

Queen Camilla attended the tournament with her sister, Annabel Elliot, perhaps because King Charles is not a fan of the event. The monarch hasn't attended in over a decade, last appearing at Wimbledon in 2012. Prior to this, he hadn't been since 1970, when he was 21.

© Getty Queen Camilla with her sister Annabel Elliot at Wimbledon 2023

The late Queen Elizabeth also rarely attended, only visiting the competition four times during her 70-year reign.

Queen Camilla isn’t the only royal to shine a light on the ball boys and girls this year. Princess Kate, who is patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, joined forces with legendary tennis player and eight-time Wimbledon champion, Roger Federer to celebrate Wimbledon's Ball Boys and Girls (BBGs) and the training that goes into becoming a BBG at The Championships in a short YouTube film.

© Thomas Lovelock - AELTC The Princess of Wales participated in a training session for Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon

In the film, which was recorded at Wimbledon in June, Her Royal Highness is seen visiting the All England Club with the tennis champ to meet returning and prospective BBGs and hear about their experiences in training for the role. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate meets Wimbledon's ball girls and boys

The film sees Kate take part in a doubles rally with Roger on the No.3 Court before she joins the BBGs on court to participate in a training session. Together, Kate, Roger and the BBGs discuss what it's like to be a BBG, the experience of going through the training programme and the lasting impacts of the skills learned.

Speaking during the film about the skills you learn during BBG training, Kate said: "Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional Ball Boys and Ball Girls, the amount of work it takes, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes."

She added: "With all the discipline and everything you've learned, you'll be able to take it into so many other parts of your life, things like confidence and that feeling of pride with being on any of the courts is such a big moment."

