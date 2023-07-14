Gardeners' World star Adam Frost 'terrifies' fans as he discusses retiring

Adam Frost is a favourite among Gardeners' World viewers, so he caused a great deal of upset on Friday when he discussed his place to retire while appearing on Lorraine on Friday

Adam was chatting with Lorraine Kelly about how honoured he was to appear on her show, dropping in his plans to retire. Watch the clip below to see what the garden oracle had to say about his future on the show…

WATCH: Adam Frost discusses retirement plans

Lorraine poked fun at fans' concern on Twitter, sharing the clip and captioning it: "The moment Adam Frost terrified all Gardeners' World fans..."

Fans might be surprised to find the show not in its usual Friday evening slot this week, with Adam explaining it's not on due to The Proms, but will be back next week, with Monty Don back after a couple of weeks off.

During their chat, Lorraine mentioned that she's not very good at gardening, to which Adam replied: "That irritates me a bit!" explaining gardening is just about having a go, not being good at it.

The presenter went on to share how gardening helped him through a difficult time during the pandemic, explaining: "Mrs Frost ended up in hospital, she was in there for 11 or 12 weeks and I could go in for an hour a day, and then I had to go home and tell four kids everything was okay, and child number three ended up with an eating disorder, but we slowly got through it, then I got locked in a room with Covid and ten days later I was in a room with a head doctor telling me I had burnout and depression."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Adam Frost told Lorraine about his troubles

"At that time I was disconnected from everything, and the garden just looked like a list of jobs. It wasn't doing what it should do for me, my safe places were all moving and wobbling because I wasn't very well."

Lorraine sympathised with Adam, asking him how the garden helped his mental health, to which he replied: "Just going out in the sunshine, and growing something and looking after it is special," he said. "We want to care and it gives us a chance to do it."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Adam Frost joked about his retirement plans with Lorraine Kelly

We're glad to hear Adam is feeling better after his low time, and look forward to seeing him back on our screens next week!

