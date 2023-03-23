Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's past 'turmoil' amid depression and illness

Adam Frost always appears upbeat on Gardeners' World, but behind his cheery exterior, the horticulturist has been through both physical and mental health struggles in recent years.

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Adam, 53, explained that he and his wife Sulina had both been unwell, alongside their 15-year-old daughter Amber-Lily. Sulina, 46, was hospitalised and contracted sepsis, while Amber-Lily was diagnosed with an eating disorder.

Adam himself was 'locked in a room,' after catching Covid, which led to a mental health breakdown.

Adam Frost struggled after catching Covid

"I was sat in front of a psychiatrist and a doctor and said, 'You know, I've got burn-out and depression,' which was a surprise as I only went into the room with Covid. The wheels came off a little bit."

MOST READ: Monty Don responds to question about his retirement from TV career ;

Following their bout of ill health, Adam and Sulina decided to sell their sprawling home Villa Farm, where he had tended to the beautiful gardens for over five years. The property was well-known to viewers of Gardeners' World, but downsizing was essential for the family's mental health.

DISCOVER: Gardeners' World star Adam Frost given health warning

On their decision to sell, Adam said: "Life just caught up. We sat down and we all went, 'What are we going to do?' We decided it was great with the house and the garden but actually what we realised was that it was great when everybody was well.

Adam Frost and his wife made the decision to leave their home

"When your wife gets poorly and your family gets poorly, it's a stark reminder that there are other things in life.

"We decided it was better to simplify life, and now, I couldn't be in a better place," Adam added.

RELATED: All you need to know about Gardeners' World star Monty Don - wife, net worth, illness and more

Gardeners' World viewers are fans of Adam's new, smaller garden too, with the presenter calling their reaction: "quite fascinating – people are saying, 'Now you're building one that so many of us can relate to.'"

We're glad Adam and his family are feeling better following their move!

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.