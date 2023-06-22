Gardeners' World star Adam Frost talks 'overwhelm' amid show shake up

Adam Frost opened up to his devoted fans on Instagram, sharing he sometimes feels overwhelmed, and his followers were quick to sympathise.

"Getting the best out of your garden can feel a little overwhelming at times, we can even find ourselves wondering if our neighbour's garden looks better than our own," Adam wrote, prompting fans to reply in their droves.

"It's very overwhelming to keep [my garden] in a neat state, even though front and back are only small areas!" one agreed, while another added: "Wholeheartedly agree! Love my garden but sometimes it overwhelms me!"

Adam went on the explain that he'd learned a lot about mental wellbeing in the last few years, and as a result wanted to make his garden a place to spend time with others to help his happiness.

He also shared he's been working with Argos to help curate a collection of ways to make the garden a lovely space without feeling overwhelming.

While many fans sympathised with Adam, others queried when he would become host of Gardeners' World, asking: "When do you think you’ll take over from Monty Don?" and: "Would love to see you host GW full time!"

It seems the viewers are getting their wish on Thursday, with the official Gardeners' World Instagram sharing a photo of the star, revealing the show is undergoing a shakeup this evening.

"Don't forget, @adamfrostdesign is in charge TONIGHT!" they wrote, before explaining why the show is on a day early.

"Yes, we're on a day early this week because of Glastonbury. Join us at 9pm on BBC Two if you can or afterwards on @bbciplayer."

Fans were delighted with the news, commenting: "Brilliant, my favourite presenter!" while a second added: "I just love this guy."

Who is Adam Frost?

Adam Frost is a horticulture expert and TV presenter best known for his work on Gardeners' World. He joined the show in 2016.

Alongside his presenting stint on the BBC programme, he runs his own garden design company, Adam Frost Design, based in Stamford.

Through his design company, established in 1996, Adam also runs his own workshops for budding gardeners to pass on his green-fingered skills and knowledge.

According to his website, the presenter credits his passion and skills for the great outdoors as a result of his time growing up and working on his grandparents allotments as a child.

Before joining Gardeners' World, Adam came to prominence thanks to his successes at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. The horticulture pro has won an impressive seven gold medals at the competition – which led him to become a well-known expert in his field.

Earlier on in his career, the 53-year-old worked alongside author, gardener, and former Gardeners' World star Geoff Hamilton which proved to be his big break.

