Coleen Nolan reveals 'frustrating' health condition as fans send support

Coleen Nolan has opened up about the "potentially damaging" health condition she suffers from.

The 58-year-old shared her frustration in a video she posted on Instagram in which she revealed that her body is in a constant battle with the "most annoying" condition – restless legs syndrome (RLS).

Captioning the clip of her explaining her symptoms, which you can watch below, Coleen wrote: "It might have a funny name… but it doesn't take away how infuriating and potentially damaging it can be! Do you or know anyone that suffers from this? Let me know! Xx"

WATCH: Coleen Nolan details symptoms of 'potentially damaging' RLS

Her followers were quick to react, with many offering words of support while others shared their own experiences with RLS. "Love that you are highlighting this, well done, Coleen, love you," replied one.

A second said: "You're amazing, Coleen." A third added: "Yes. Mine sometimes starts before I get to bed! Doesn't help the insomnia either!"

What is restless legs syndrome? Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a common condition of the nervous system that causes an overwhelming irresistible urge to move the legs. It can also cause an unpleasant crawling or creeping sensation in the feet, calves and thighs. The sensation is often worse in the evening or at night. Occasionally, the arms are affected, too. There's no obvious cause of RLS in most cases, but some neurologists believe the symptoms can be brought on by how the body handles dopamine, a chemical involved in controlling muscle movement. Treatment Mild cases can be managed with lifestyle changes including: Regular sleeping hours

Avoiding caffeine and alcohol late at night

Regular exercise during the daytime.

More severe symptoms might require medication to regulate the levels of dopamine and iron in your body. Restless legs syndrome is not life-threatening, but severe cases can cause insomnia and trigger anxiety and depression. For more information and support, visit Restless Leg Syndrome UK (RLS-UK).

In the clip, the Loose Women star said: "Have you ever had that feeling, especially at night, when you're in bed, that your legs are itchy? Like inside – itchy! And you keep flicking them out?

"For those of you who don't know, it's actually called 'restless leg syndrome' and it affects so many people, mainly women, but does affect men as well. My other half gets it really bad. My sister used to suffer. I suffer."

Coleen Nolan shared her struggles with RLS

She added: "It's the most annoying, frustrating, could drive me insane feeling, and for those of you who have experienced it, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about. You just can't shake this weirdest feeling in your legs ever.

"What can you do about it? I didn't really think there was anything you could do about it. But you know what there is. There's many things you can do. One of them is go to your doctor or you can follow the RLS UK, which is all based on that."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen called RLS 'potentially damaging'

Coleen's latest health reveal comes just months after she encouraged her followers to not ignore symptoms they may be worried about.

In another video for her popular social media series, Col's Corner, she said: "How many times do we sit and go, 'I've got this really weird rash or I've got a spot or I've a lump, I'll sort it out next week'. Or you complain to people, and they go, 'Go and get it checked', [and you say] 'I haven't got time'.

"Well, I'm telling you, make time, it's very important. It happened to me recently, my sister kept mentioning this little rash on my shoulder. I kept saying, 'Oh it's fine, it's eczema'. I've never had eczema in my life, but it was the closest thing I could think of. "

© ITV Coleen urged her followers to not ignore their own health

She added: "Anyway, eventually, because she annoyed me, I went and it wasn't anything terrible but it was something but it's all fine now, I don't have to worry about it anymore.

"So, moan about it three times, the third time make the appointment and go, I know it's difficult to get an appointment, even if you go to your pharmacist… Get it checked, take care of yourselves."