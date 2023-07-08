Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals where she 'went wrong' in previous relationship

Coleen Nolan is nothing but honest when it comes to speaking to her fans, whether that be during discussions on Loose Women or during her Instagram series, Coleen's Corner, where she discusses issues close to her heart.

During the week, she spoke about making time for a partner even if the couple have children or busy days and hinted that a previous relationship of hers had "gone wrong" as the former pair hadn't done so during their time together. The star admitted that others didn't agree with her point of view, but explained: "I know it's hard, especially when you've got young kids or you're both working and you've got kids.

"It's very hard to find that extra hour, and that's all I'm talking about, really. It would be lovely if once every couple of weeks or a month you could have an actual weekend together, but even an hour in your day to have a coffee together or at night to put the kids to bed, and have a glass of wine or watch a nice movie."

She continued: "It's very important in your relationship to remember why you fell in love in the first place because I think sometimes we do forget we have to remind each other of those moments when we met."

Coleen concluded: "Whatever time you can don't forget each other and who you are as a couple, because I think that could be the answer to a longer, healthier, happier relationship. And maybe where I went wrong in mine."

Her fans were quick to agree with her, as one wrote: "I agree with you it only takes an hour to do the simplest of things. Sometimes we do get very caught up with life and forget the important things," while a second added: "Love this! Coleen, so true, love you so much."

A third mused: "Definitely important but it does take 2 to steer and maintain a love boat," while a fourth penned: "I dont have another half at the moment, we split but we still see each other now and again for a drink but we always made time for each other when we were together, I think you should."

Coleen's series is aptly named as she sat in the corner of a bedroom with a mug of coffee, creating a welcoming atmosphere. As she shared her thoughts, she looked splendid in a grey flannel shirt with a lamp behind adding some lighting to the room.

Last month, the Irish singer revealed on Loose Women that she was in a new relationship and that she had "never been happier". Speaking to her fellow panellists, she said: "It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together.

"Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant… that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant. "Then what's happened since I've gone back on the dating scene is I've been affected by that. I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right."

She added: "And then gradually over time, with the person I'm with now... I hate talking about this. The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault. Because I keep thinking, 'I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do.

"I've never believed I am because I've never been with anyone that makes me feel that 100%. And I've accepted that 'I'm just super romantic and I want everything to be like a film' but it's not. And that's why they don't hold my hand or they're not bothered or they don't pay me compliments, and actually I've met someone now that does."

Of her new boyfriend's romantic traits, she noted: "At first it freaked me out and now over the last couple of years I thought, 'Actually, do you know what? Just accept it for once in your life and enjoy it because it's what you've been looking for.' Now that I've truly opened myself up to it, I've never been happier!"