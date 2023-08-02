Gigi Hadid issues bittersweet update on sister Bella's health amid career break

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement on her sister Bella's health after the model was forced to take a hiatus from work in light of her decade-long battle with Lyme disease.

The Dutch-Palestinian fashion muse was compelled to clarify that a recent Instagram Story she shared, which showed a photograph of Gigi and Bella in slick leather outfits along with the caption: "@bellahadid can't wait 4 the comebackkk", was not a confirmation of her sister's return to the spotlight.

© Instagram Gigi clarified what she meant by Bella's "comeback" in her latest IG Story

"Just wanna touch on this post from last week," Gigi updated her fans.

"Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease," wrote the mother-of-one, adding that she didn't want her Instagram post to convey a "promise" that her sister would be returning to the modeling circuit next season.

"I am so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready," she concluded.

© Getty Bella Hadid at Milan Fashion Week

The bittersweet update will likely come as a disappointment to the Hadid sister's fans, who have both eagerly awaited Bella's return while also wishing her well in her recovery.

© Getty Bella Hadid modelling at the Victoria Beckham Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week

Bella, 26, has been incredibly candid about her recent flare up of Lyme disease symptoms, which became worse after she suffered from a tooth infection.

Taking to TikTok when she was at her worst, the model told fans she was suffering from chronic exhaustion, dehydration, depression and fatigue.

"If you look back at work pictures from the past eight years, you can tell the difference between me when my Lyme flares up and me when I’m healthy," she shared. "She’s a different girl. I feel so bad for her, my little body."

© TikTok Bella bravely shared her Lyme flare up with fans on TikTok

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, with the condition putting an end to her burgeoning equestrian career.

"It was really emotional for me. I thought I was going to ride horses for the rest of my life. But everything happens for a reason, that's my motto now, and I'm so happy to be where I am," Bella said about her experiences with the condition.

