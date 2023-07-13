Plastic-fantastic looks from the Barbie premiere: Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa & more

© Matt Winkelmeyer

Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination.

Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's,

With the release of Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated movie in July, Barbiecore is here to stay and the unconverted may as well get on board now or face looking rather drab this "Barbie summer". So if your wardrobe is distinctly lacking in pink, check out HELLO!'s guide to the 12 things needed to perfect Barbiecore in 2023.