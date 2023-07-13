Plastic-fantastic looks from the Barbie premiere: Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa & more

Barbie’s sartorial discography is truly unparalleled. Luckily for us, this means the stars of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie have been doling out the doll-like looks. Helmed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the cast and crew descended upon Leicester Square in London to mark the UK premiere of the feature, hitting the
red pink carpet in their very best Barbiecore regalia.
From Margot’s custom Vivienne Westwood gown to Dua Lipa’s Versace chainmail midi dress, Hari Nef’s cutlery-clad attire and more, discover which stars dazzled for the momentous event hosted on Wednesday...
Think pink:
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie served up the ultimate Barbie reference in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. The opulent piece featured an off-the-shoulder tulle design, a baby pink silk fabric, on-trend floral corsage detailing and a corseted bodice. The look united the fashion house’s distinctive themes and Barbiecore in holy sartorial matrimony.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling looked quite literally mint in a fresh tailored suit layered over a pale tea green shirt. The Hollywood veteran wore a pair of white lace-up brogues to add some Kenergy to his suave attire.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa dazzled in a floral printed Oroton dress sourced from Versace’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The singer’s flower power aesthetic was styled by Dua’s trusty stylist Lorenzo Posocco and was complemented by some decadent chunky gold jewels.
Nicola Coughlan
This Barbie came to serve. Nicola Coughlan wore a silver corseted gown by Wiederhoeft dripping in Swarovski glass crystals. The show-stopping outfit was styled by Aimée Croysdill and elevated by Messika diamond jewels and Malone Souliers heels.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera shimmered in a midnight grey Roland Mouret gown featuring a nipped-in waist and a glitter-clad design. A pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed the look, which was styled by Karla Welch.
Hari Nef
Hari Nef ate up the red carpet in a molded cutlery dress crafted by British designer Dilara Finical. The epic piece, styled by Chris Horan and sourced from the designer’s Autumn/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection, made a case for kitchen chic with its peppering of silver utensils set against an ebony ankle-length dress.
Ncuti Gatwa
Cowboy Ken coming in hot! Ncuti Gatwa looked rodeo-ready in custom Valentino by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The star wore some silver sequin shorts, paired with a white caped shirt, patent black brogues and an ivory cowboy hat by Maison Michel. The outfit was styled by Felicity Kay and infused with sparkle à la Tiffany.
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey turned out a heavenly look in Saint Laurent. The former Sex Education star wore a longline slip dress reminiscent of Kate Moss’ 90s era, and we are here for it.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith opted against Barbie glamour, instead channelling doll off-duty. The singer wore a slouchy sweatshirt and denim look sourced from Vêtements’ Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig was a sheath of sparkle in Erdem pre-fall 2023. The director, who was styled by Kate Young, looked mesmeric in the operatic, blossom-pink dress which boasted a cape-like design and floor-skimming silhouette.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu, styled by Jeanne Yang, wore a black floral look from Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, complete with Jimmy Choo boots and David Yurman jewelry. He coolly wore a black knit slung over his shoulders in a Ken-approved preppy style.
Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson championed the best of British in Nensi Dojaka Spring/Summer 2023. The iridescent candy pink micro set, plucked from the brand’s ready-to-wear collection, featured a heart-clad bralette and coordinating sequined ruffle skirt. The set was topped off with and Mach and Mach heart-shaped mini bag.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Amelia Dimoldenberg understood the assignment. The star recreated the 2010 News Anchor Barbie look in a custom outfit, featuring a cinched tweed pink blazer, a ruffled satin mini skirt, a black sweetheart cami and bow-clad Mary Janes.
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn paid homage to old Hollywood glamour in a tuxedo mini dress cut from a contemporary PVC material and finished with sharp white cuffs.
AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu perfected plastic fantastic in a bubble gum pink mini dress featuring a metallic bralette feature a cut-out panelling.
Adwoa Aboah
Adowa Aboah was an eighties dream in an oversized cream blazer layered over a leather pencil skirt and black scoop neck top.
In the pink: Barbiecore explained
Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination.
Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's,
With the release of Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated movie in July, Barbiecore is here to stay and the unconverted may as well get on board now or face looking rather drab this "Barbie summer". So if your wardrobe is distinctly lacking in pink, check out HELLO!'s guide to the 12 things needed to perfect Barbiecore in 2023.
MORE: Margot Robbie gives Barbiecore a retro spin at Asteroid City premiere
RELATED: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling just served major Barbie and Ken energy