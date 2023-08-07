Today Show star Jill Martin has shared an emotional update on her cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking essay.

The NBC star was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and has since received successful treatment for it, although requires further procedures, including chemotherapy, which she admitted is the "part that hit me the hardest".

In the essay, posted on the Today Show website on Monday August 7, Jill wrote: "I do already know for sure I will need to have another surgery, preventatively, to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes to decrease my risk of ovarian cancer.

VIDEO: Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis on Today Show

"In my case, I will need a full hysterectomy, as I have had fibroid issues in the past. I will also need to take anti-hormonal drugs for 5 years. "And I will most likely need chemotherapy because of the aggressiveness of the tumor.

"That is the part that hit me the hardest — the idea of chemo."

© NBC Jill Martin recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis on Today

Jill wrote that her doctor advised her to get a wig "just in case" and praised the medic for being her "rock" throughout the last few weeks.

"Dr. Port has been my rock throughout the last few weeks and has told me numerous times: 'Whatever it is, you will get through this. Chemo is not a walk in the park, but it is not always what you picture. There are good days and harder days, and people work, exercise and do many, if not all, of their favorite activities throughout it,'" Jill wrote.

© NBC Jill Martin's Today co-stars have been supporting her

"She has spoken to me about ways to save my hair and has suggested I have a wig made, 'just in case.'"

The NBC star added in her essay that she was grateful for all the well wishes and supportive messages she has received over the last few weeks from viewers of the show, and that they have really helped her during this difficult time.

© NBC Jill Martin is going through a challenging time

Jill opened up about her cancer diagnosis live on the Today Show back in July, where she sat down and spoke to anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Jill was visibly emotional as she was introduced by Hoda before stating: "This feels like an out of body experience."

Jill is a much-loved Today co-star

The 47-year-old continued: "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer six weeks ago. It's happened really fast, and I'll get my message [across] about why I'm here." She discovered she had cancer after being tested for the BRCA gene; her mother had already had a double mastectomy, and her grandmother had sadly passed away from the disease.

Through doing this, they found cancer, and Jill notes that the test "saved my life".

"Had I not gotten the test, I wouldn't have gotten the scans and we would be telling a very different story. So, I feel super grateful to be here," she said.

