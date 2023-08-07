Hoda Kotb leaves Today after sharing 'big announcement'

Hoda Kotb was missing from her Today hosting role on Monday morning after revealing her 'big announcement' last week. Live on the show on Wednesday August 2, the 58-year-old revealed she had written a new children's book, Hope is a Rainbow.

Savannah Guthrie announced that her co-star was taking her usual Monday shift off, as Hoda instead spends some quality time with her family ahead of her 59th birthday on Wednesday. Later during the second hour of the popular morning show, Savannah confirmed that Hoda will be off from Today all week in order to celebrate her birthday.

Savannah first revealed Hoda was taking a break from the show while joking with her replacement host Craig Melvin that Hoda might be partying with Simone Biles after her amazing return to professional gymnastics over the weekend. "Hoda's got the morning off – she's probably at Simone's house right now just being like 'Go Simone!!'" she said as Craig laughed.

Later she explained further: "We've got Hoda off this week – it's her birthday this week by the way." Al Roker was also away on Monday, leading to Dylan Dreyer standing in for him all morning, but it's as of yet unclear if he'll also be away for all of this week.

Hoda's children's book is inspired by her daughter Hope, who is three years old. Having dedicated her previous kids' story I've Loved You Since Forever to her older daughter Haley, six, it appeared a no-brainer for Hoda to also show her youngest love via a publication. Speaking about the new book, which will be released in March 2024, Hoda explained: "It reminds me that hope is in every corner, no matter what hardship you endure."

Earlier in 2023, Hoda and her daughters encountered some hardship when Hope was hospitalized for several days in February and March. Missing the show for unexplained reasons back then, Hoda eventually returned to Savannah's side and told viewers: "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week."

She then added thankfully: "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy." At the time, she also opened up about how much she appreciated the support she'd had from her fellow friends, as well as from those working at the hospital.

Turning to Savannah she said: "I'm grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day." Al Roker later opened up during an exclusive chat with HELLO! about just how well the Today team and all their NBC co-stars look after each other.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Café, 'love-all serve-all'," he said, before elaborating: "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this… That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing."