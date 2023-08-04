Savannah Guthrie has celebrated many career highlights but her latest might just be the most surprising.

The Today host is the first-ever cover star - as opposed to a dish - for Allrecipes magazine and considering it was not so long ago that she couldn't cook, it's a huge leap.

Savannah looked radiant in the photo which saw her sitting on a kitchen countertop pouring syrup onto a plate of perfectly stacked pancakes.

© Brian Doben/Allrecipes Savannah Guthrie is Allrecipes first ever cover star

Wearing high-waisted jeans and a bright, orange shirt, the star managed to look wholesome and stunning at the same time.

Savannah's aversion to cooking is no secret, and to rectify that, last year she fired up her Today segment, Starting from Scratch, during which she learns kitchen basics from top chefs.

"The TODAY Show has been trying to teach me to cook for years," Savannah said in the pages of Allrecipes, before adding that when she cooks on TV, everything is already prepped for her.

© Instagram Savannah has many talents but cooking isn't one of them

"Of course, that’s not actually cooking — and the things that intimidate me are the basic techniques."

She hopes viewers in her shoes will learn something from watching culinary guests such as Marcus Samuelsson and Pilar Valdes whip up meals with her.

"I’ve never had a burning desire to know how to cook, but I wanted to learn some things that I could make for my kids on the weekend,” she said ahead of the Season One finale of the Today segment.

Savannah says her husband is her biggest supporter when it comes to trying to cook

"The only way to learn that is to do it, and a faster way to learn that is to do it with a really great chef. This was like my own personal Butterball hotline."

As for the co-stars who inspire her cooking the most? She turns to none-other-than, Al Roker. “He loves to cook, he’s so inventive, and he’s always trying something new. He’s unafraid," she said.

© Getty Images Savannah is inspired by Al Roker's cooking

She adores cooking for her husband, Michael Feldman, because: "He’s so appreciative. It makes him unreasonably happy to see me try to cook."

Despite her hard work, Savannah still doesn't rate her ability to cook and told Allrecipes that she gives herself, “1 to 1½. Possibly a 2” out of 10.

© Getty Images Savannah also has a cooking segment on Today

But she admits she started at zero, so she is making headway. "Stick with me and together we’ll learn how to try something new in the kitchen,” she added.

The latest issue of Allrecipes magazine will be out on August 18 through its subscription page or by visiting your local newsstand.

