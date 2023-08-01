Today's Hoda Kotb's 'huge announcement' teased as fans go into overdrive

The host has been with NBC since 1998

Hoda Kotb has Today viewers on the edge of their seats this week with news of a huge announcement, but what is it?

On Monday's show, the team teased what was to come in the days ahead and when Craig Melvin hinted at something big for his co-host, fans couldn't wait for more details.

After sharing some of the segments viewers can look forward to this week, Craig said: "Plus a huge announcement from Hoda that you don't want to miss."

They didn't elaborate any further but teased her "big announcement" later in the show too.

It's unclear if Hoda's reveal is to do with her personal life or her role on Today, but it is most likely to be the latter.

It sparked a reaction on social media with fans speculating over what it could be as many said they couldn't wait to find out.

Online chatter suggested she may have a new segment on the morning show or a major guest interview could be on the cards.

Either way, fans won't have to wait too long as her announcement will be made this week. Hoda, who has hosted the Fourth Hour of Today since 2007, and took her seat alongside Savannah Guthrie on the main show in 2018, adores her job - and the many places it takes her.

Recently, Hoda said she was already excited for the 2024 Olympic Games next year. The show included a shot of the countdown timer to the opening ceremony in Paris, with Hoda promising interviews and appearances from several Team USA hopefuls over the course of the year.

"It's hard to believe, one year from now, we'll be in Paris in the shadow of the Eiffel," Craig commented, to which Hoda responded with a joyful: "Yes!"

While she'll be delighted to make the trip, it'll be bittersweet as she'll spend time away from her young daughters, Hope, four, and Haley, six.

It has been a challenging year for Hoda and her kids with her youngest being admitted to the ICU with a medical condition earlier this year.

In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" when her child's health complications escalated.

On her return, she revealed that Hope was in the ICU and the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week.

"I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

She hasn't revealed the reason for Hope's frightening time in hospital, but alluded to it being an ongoing condition. "Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."