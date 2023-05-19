King Charles visits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret date spot

King Charles took time out from his busy schedule on Thursday to pay a visit to the exclusive spot where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first date.

The monarch was spotted arriving at the back entrance of Soho House's central London outpost, 180 House on The Strand, pulling up to the door in his oxblood Bentley, before exiting the royal wagon and entering the private members' club.

© Getty King Charles arrived in his car to visit 180 House

He slipped in relatively unnoticed, but delighted crowds had gathered by the time he left, with the King smiling and waving to the excited onlookers.

© Getty King Charles waved to onlookers

King Charles had plenty of people with him, but none of them looked to be fellow members of the royal family.

180 Strand boasts a glorious rooftop terrace and pool (King Charles is known to love swimming!) along with lots of cosy corners to conduct private meetings. It also has a co-working space with food available throughout.

Inside 180 House

Membership to the club starts from £100 monthly, though perhaps this has been waived for the King!

© Getty King Charles visited Meghan and Harry's favourite date spot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously had their first date at another Soho House location, with Meghan staying at the spot while she was in London.

Speaking of their first date, Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare: "She suggested [we meet at] Soho House at 76 Dean Street. It was her headquarters whenever she came to London. She'd reserve us a table in a quiet room. No one else would be around."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent lots of time at Soho House

Sharing just how much the Duchess of Sussex loved the secret bolthole, Harry continued: "Sometimes she just left her luggage at Soho House for weeks. They stored it without question. The people there were like family," before adding they set a second date at the exact same place, clearly noting that it's a special spot for the couple.

In a particularly intimate revelation, Harry shared that he and his future wife spent their first night together in the hotel together, with hijinx the next morning emphasising how at home Meghan was at Soho House.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan love Soho House

"We phoned room service. When they knocked at the door, I looked around frantically for a place to hide. I lay flat on the bed and pulled the duvet over my head," he wrote.

"Alas, our breakfast wasn't delivered by just any anonymous waiter. It was brought by a hotel assistant manager who loved Meg, and whom she loved, so he wanted to chat."

Meghan and Prince Harry spent much of their early relationship at Soho House

Prince Harry also revealed that he, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland had spent time at the location, calling the Dean Street outpost of Soho House their 'favourite' place. "We were celebrating Doria, celebrating being together, and doing it all at our favourite place, Soho House at 76 Dean Street," he wrote.

Prince Harry also revealed that he preferred to enter the hotel via a 'secret way' using the freight lift rather than the back door, as King Charles did, sharing that a friend of Meghan's who worked there assisted him in being unseen.

© Getty Meghan and Harry kept their relationship secret at first

We hope King Charles will make as many happy memories at Soho House as his son and daughter-in-law have!

