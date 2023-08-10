Loose Women's Linda Robson awaiting major surgery following hospital visit

Loose Women star Linda Robson, 65, shared that she'd been in hospital on Thursday morning, following an accident on holiday.

Chatting to fellow panellists Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Gloria Hunniford, Linda explained that she'd visited A&E immediately after her accident, waiting for two hours to be seen. Speaking of the NHS, Linda said: "I had a really good experience, I hurt my knee on holiday a few weeks ago and went to A&E.

"We had a two-hour wait, eventually I was seen, and I've had great treatment."

The Loose Women panel supported Linda Robson

Despite having a positive experience in the hospital, Linda had to make another appointment and revealed she needs major surgery, sharing: "I might need a knee replacement, I'm still getting around, I'm hobbling around." Watch her and her costars chatting about her injury below...



This isn't the first time Linda has had issues with her legs. The 65-year-old presenter spoke openly about her leg woes previously, sharing she battled with thread veins in her younger years.

Linda Robson needs knee surgery following an accident on holiday

"Since my pregnancy with my third child Bobbie, who is now 26, I became increasingly conscious of the veins on my legs and it really started to gnaw away at my self-esteem," she told The Mirror.

"I always felt uncomfortable on the beach and by the time I appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2012, I'd go to crazy lengths to hide them, which didn't do wonders for my self-confidence," Linda continued.

Explaining the cause of her thread veins, Linda said: "As well as simply being a by-product of ageing, they can be caused by standing on your feet for too long and since I turned 60 I've climbed Ben Nevis, jumped out of an aeroplane and swum with sharks.

Linda Robson on Loose Women

"Having loads of hot baths apparently doesn't help either and I hate showers. I also do a lot of running around cleaning because I've got OCD, so it's no surprise that I've developed [thread veins].”

Linda sought treatment for her thread veins, undergoing four rounds of microsclerotherapy, which treats around 10 veins by injecting them with the chemical sclerosant, which makes them shrivel up and disappear.

Microsclerotherapy treatment isn't permanent but reduces the appearance for several years and Linda said it felt like a bee sting.

We're wishing Linda well ahead of her surgery!

