Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares new health update amid skin cancer scare

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has been incredibly open about her skin cancer scare, and on Tuesday, the TV star shared a new update.

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old presenter posted a candid video of herself addressing her recent diagnosis.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan shares new health update

Opening up, she said: "A few weeks ago, I spoke about how I had been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer. Nothing major, you know, it is precancerous, and I need to treat it, but at the moment it's fine.

"And I, firstly, want to thank all of you for your amazing messages. All incredible. But more importantly, I want to say how touched I was that a lot of you who'd been sitting there worried about marks on your skin or moles that weren't normally there, most of you went and got them checked.

© Getty Colleen Nolan attending the Music Industry Trust Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel

"And I'd say a lot of you found out that it was nothing and you'd been worrying for nothing. And then a vast majority went, and it was basal cell carcinoma or melanoma. And I'm just so proud that you went because, as you know by now, there are things out there to help, and the sooner they get it, the better."

She finished by adding: "But so far with me, it's OK. It's all good."

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to send supportive messages, with one writing: "Brilliant news. Sending love," whilst a second chimed in: "Glad everything is good with you, love you on Loose Women, got my vote for the NTA."

© Shutterstock Coleen Nolan said cancer has been 'hell' for her family

A third penned: "Well said, glad everything is OK, you look amazing," and a fourth sweetly added: "Awww that is amazing."

Coleen first addressed her skin cancer diagnosis back in July. During an appearance on the Loose Women panel, the mother-of-three explained that she had noticed a tiny patch of red skin on her shoulder which she initially dismissed as eczema.

© Shutterstock Coleen Nolan opened up about her skin cancer scare on Loose Women

Chatting to her fellow co-stars Ruth Langsford, Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards, Coleen said: "I found this tiny bit of skin that was on my shoulder, and it was quite red. I was putting oil on it and moisturiser on it, but it just wouldn't go."

Sharing a glimpse inside her journey, Coleen explained how her dermatologist diagnosed her with basal cell carcinoma after examining the red skin on her shoulder.

© Shutterstock Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Andrea McLean, Kelle Bryan and Katie Piper on Loose Women

She was later diagnosed with melanoma after her doctor examined two tiny marks on her face.

Coleen's family has a sad history with cancer. Her older sister Bernie died of the disease in 2013, aged just 52, and her sister Linda, 64, recently revealed that cancer has spread to her brain having initially been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2006.

© Instagram Coleen with her sister Bernie Nolan

Her sister, Anne, meanwhile, also had breast cancer. She was diagnosed for a second time in 2020 but has since gone into remission.