Coleen Nolan welcomes new family member with adorable baby photo

Coleen Nolan had fans gushing on Tuesday when she revealed a slew of baby photos of her newborn "grandniece" - and she is the sweetest thing.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 58-year-old Loose Women panellist was smitten with the new arrival and captured the little one's first moments in a selection of candid photos. The sweet snaps showed the newborn wrapped in a blanket and dressed in an adorable pink and white outfit including a tiny pink hat.

Coleen who is a doting mother herself couldn't wait to share the sweet snaps

Captioning the first photo, Coleen penned: "Thank you to my beautiful nephew for Danny and @maddison_hoyle_25 for my beautiful grandniece." Another photo showed the adorable newborn smiling in a touching close-up picture alongside the words: "Smiling already."

The incredible family news came just after the star opened up about her skin cancer diagnosis. The Loose Women star revealed on the show on Monday that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face.

Chatting bout discovering her ailments to panellists Ruth Langsford, Gloria Hunniford, and Brenda Edwards, Coleen said that she had noticed a tiny patch of red skin on her shoulder but initially dismissed it as eczema.

She explained: "I found this tiny bit of skin that was on my shoulder and it was quite red. I was putting oil on it and moisturiser on it but it just wouldn't go".

Coleen then explained she got the mark on her should be looked at by a dermatologist seven months ago on a whim whilst at the appointment for another reason.

He then diagnosed the mark as a basal cell carcinoma and Coleen was prescribed chemotherapy cream to use. If that doesn't work, the star will then have the option to have the mark removed and have a skin graft.

After treating the patch of skin for six weeks, Coleen went back to the dermatologist to get the results and asked the doctor to check two tiny marks on her face. He then diagnosed her with melanoma.

Coleen elaborated: "He said, 'If you don't treat them, later on in life that will spread and become skin cancer'. "The TV panelist then encouraged viewers of the show to go and get irregularities in their skin checked out, such as "bleeding, crusting, itching and flaking".

© Instagram Coleen lost her sister Bernie Nolan to cancer in 2013

Sadly Coleen's family has had a tragic history with cancer. Her older sister Bernie died of the disease in 2013, aged just 52, and her sister Linda, 64, recently revealed that cancer has spread to her brain having initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.