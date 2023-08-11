Why Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's sister Linda asked her not to have mastectomy – details

Coleen and her sisters have been through hell thanks to cancer

Coleen Nolan spoke candidly with Vogue Williams on the latest episode of Boots' Taboo Talks podcast, sharing how cancer has impacted her and her sisters Linda, Anne and Bernie, who sadly passed away in 2013.

Speaking frankly, Coleen, who was diagnosed with skin cancer this year, explained the devastating impact cancer has had on her family, sharing: "Bernie died in 2013, Linda's cancer spread to her brain and Anne has recovered twice."

After the ordeals her sisters have been through, Coleen shared that she had considered having an elective double mastectomy, but her sister Linda begged her not to.

"Linda said, 'Please don't have a double mastectomy," Coleen shared. "In her opinion it's a very hard operation to go through, it's a major operation that has ongoing side effects, it's painful.'"

Coleen explained that Linda had said: "I'll be so upset if you have that done and then get cancer somewhere else."

Rather than opting to have the invasive operation, Coleen said she 'stays on top' of cancer, going for a mammogram every two years, before explaining: "Cancer has destroyed my family, but I can't breakdown because if I start crying I won't stop."

Coleen went on to explain how Linda's cancer was discovered, explaining: "Linda was in remission for 10 years, then in the last year she fell up the stairs and broke her hip."

After her fall, Linda was diagnosed with secondary cancer while in hospital to have her hip treated. "Linda just knew it was bad news because three doctors came in and shut the door. She had secondary breast cancer that spread to her hip, then to her liver and just recently it's gone to her brain."

Speaking of her sister's treatment plan, Coleen said: "She has to go every three months for testing, so it's three months of hell waiting."

She continued that Linda's treatment is going well, sharing: "Radiotherapy and chemotherapy have shrunk it a lot on her brain, but it always will be a worry."

Our thoughts are with Coleen, Linda and Anne, as always.

