Ruth Langsford reveals her genius health hack - and it’s not for the faint-hearted

The Loose Women star shared an Instagram video from her home

Ruth Langsford has shared her latest health hack on Instagram after suffering from a bad cold this bank holiday - and it’s a game-changer.

The Loose Women host took to social media as she filmed herself making a hot toddy in a cafetière!

Ruth, 63, mixed chopped lemon, orange and ginger with a spoonful of honey, plus cinnamon, cloves and a generous shot (or two) of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey (quite possibly recommended by her husband Eamonn Holmes), before using the French press to create a smooth hot drink.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Got the Lurgy! So I’ve made myself a hot toddy and I’m going back to bed! Lemon, orange, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey and a big splosh of Irish whiskey. Let’s hope this does the trick….if nothing else it should help me sleep!"

Taking to Instagram Stories, she added: "Hot toddy in the cafetière… genius or what?!"

Usually used to make coffee, offering a middle ground between instant and a machine, we have to admit we’d never considered a cafetière's alternative uses.

Her fans seem to agree, with one commenting: "I make these and I’ve never thought to use a cafetière. What a great idea. Hope it works and you feel better soon xx".

While another said: "What a good idea in the cafetière, why did I never think of that? Get well soon x".

And one added: "We can adapt that for cocktails mate? Get back to bed all the best".

A hot toddy is commonly used to ease the symptoms of a cold as whiskey is a great decongestant, as is honey and lemon, which also work to soothe a cough and a sore throat.