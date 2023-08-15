Loose Women's Ruth Langsford is the ultimate summer vision in fitted suit

Ruth Langsford is always so stylish and we love to see whatever outfit she'll be in, whether that be on her hit QVC show, or with the fashionable ensembles that she serves up on Loose Women.

On Tuesday, she was certainly onto a winner as she stepped out as the embodiment of summer while styling out the most fashionable all-green ensemble. The star shared a small clip to her Instagram Stories where she modelled the gorgeous garment, which consisted of a fitted blazer jacket, shirt, wide-legged trousers and pinpoint heels all in the signature colour.

Ruth even joked about how bright she looked in her caption, as she penned: "Well you wouldn't lose me in a crowd, would you?" She then tagged the brands that supplied her outfit, including Marks & Spencers, Kettlewell Colours and Whistles.

In her short clip, the 63-year-old showed off the outfit in its full glory, even adding a small flourish at the end as she twirled around on the spot, all while wearing the most beautiful of smiles.

© Instagram Ruth looked magical in her ensemble

Her hair was styled in her signature style, while she strode with style with a toned-down face of makeup and a pop of excitement with a silver wristwatch.

We just love Ruth's sense of fashion and last week, she looked at her absolute best in a pair of cropped jeans that showed off her svelte figure, and she paired the item with a striking blazer in a Barbiecore pink, a trend she has been rocking a lot lately.

Ruth always looks fab!

The blazer was overlaid a white shirt that carried a 'Love' message on it, and Ruth seemed very proud of her outfit. On her Instagram Stories, she walked fans through her choices, saying: "Linen mix blazer. Love motif t-shirt. Cropped jeans. Wedge trainers. All from my range on QVC."

She showed off the look once again as she took an elevator selfie before heading into the QVC studios, but then she changed outfit entirely into a faux leather blazer in a toffee colour that was matched with black faux leather trousers.

© Instagram Ruth has been showcasing several blazers recently

Earlier in the month, she showed off a full range of blazers at her home with Eamonn Holmes, and she resembled a catwalk model as she showed off several bold colours, including a figure-enhancing black, a modest navy one, and even a stunning nutmeg one, however, the star of the show was her pair of skinny jeans.

Introducing followers to the new range, she shared: "Walking into a TSV weekend @qvcuk ! Very excited to be launching my new Faux Suede Blazer tonight. 5 lovely colours - Black, Nutmeg, Burgundy, Navy & Tan all with my gorgeous animal print lining. No pre-sale on this one so I just wanted to give you a sneak peek. Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler at 9PM for the TSV launch and lots of other fashion and fun!"

© Shutterstock Ruth has the best Loose Women looks

Fans were left enchanted by her eclectic style and were quick to lavish the veteran presenter, 63, with dozens of compliments. "That's amazing how you’re able to get changed so quickly each time," joked one, and a second complimented: "A great look there Ruth of casual/smart fashions."

