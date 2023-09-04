GMA star Ginger Zee debuts hair makeover amid filming new TV show

Ginger Zee is a favourite among Good Morning America viewers, so her fans were excited on Sunday when she revealed they'd be seeing more of her on her screens, as she's filming new episodes of Hearts of Heroes.

The meteorologist took to Instagram to share the news of her latest project, writing: "Shooting new episodes of @heartsofheroestv here in PA!" alongside a photo of herself posing in front of a fire truck.

Fans were delighted to see her, commenting: "Love this show. Watch it every Saturday," and: "Looking good Zee!" Another wrote: "Love that show Ginger!"

Ginger switched up her look ahead of filming, with her hair stylist sharing an ultra-glossy photo of the presenter's newly-styled 'do, which looked tonged to perfection in loose shiny waves.

© Instagram Ginger Zee shared her latest hair look on Instagram

The 42-year-old's hair hasn't been looking quite so flawless in the last week, as she's been reporting on the hurricanes in Florida, opting for a cap and sensible hair-up look for her intense job.

Given she's been working in such perilous conditions, and working so hard to keep viewers informed, her fans were naturally worried that she's been overdoing it, with many commenting concerns on her latest post.

© Getty Ginger Zee is busy in her career

"Girl, your week has been INSANE!" one commented, while another added: "Momma is going to sleep in next two days!"

Not only are Ginger's fans concerned that she's working extremely hard, others worried for her when she was in Florida reporting on tropical storm Idalia.

Reporting from the area, Ginger shared clips on Instagram, with fans quick to comment their concern.

"Be safe Ginger," and, "And it is just getting started." Another wrote: "Stay safe Ginger. Your work does not go unappreciated."

Ginger is nothing if not dedicated to her challenging career, often taking on roles that take her away from her family, including her husband, Ben Aaron, and their two sons, Adrian and Miles.

Ginger Zee takes her work seriously

In a Q&A last year, the Good Morning America star fielded questions from her fans about her life and career.

One follower asked the star whether her choice of career was worrisome for her kids, querying: "Do your boys worry about their momma when you are gone chasing storms or tornadoes?"

Ginger reassured them that her children have gotten used to their mom's career as she braves the elements.

We hope Ginger gets some time to relax in the coming days!

