Robson Green's intense morning routine following back injury revealed

Robson Green was forced to change his lifestyle after suffering a severe back injury in 2017. The Grantchester star, who blacked out from the pain of a ruptured disc in his lower back, now abides by an intense daily regimen, which starts at 5am every day.

Robson is a fan of cold water therapy

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Robson revealed: “I get up at 5am, then I’m straight onto the Nespresso machine. To keep fit I have a five-minute freezing cold shower and I do a 45-minute stretch routine with Coach Kozak on YouTube because I had a back injury two years ago. Then I’m either picked up for work or I’ll go for a two-mile walk along the river. The Tyne is 5ft from my garden.”

According to the NHS, a ruptured or slipped disc occurs when “a soft cushion of tissue between the bones in your spine pushes out,” resulting in severe pain. Rest, gentle exercise and painkillers are among the recommended treatments.

The actor also exercises every morning

The NHS also states that it’s important to exercise regularly following a ruptured or slipped disc. The website explains that the type of exercise isn’t actually important, what matters is the gradual increase in activity levels, and with this in mind, Robson’s morning stretches and daily walks will have been beneficial.

Additionally, cold water therapy has been linked to several health benefits, ranging from the reduction of stress, anxiety and depression, to improving circulation, reducing water retention and even regulating blood pressure. Additionally, cold water therapy is a great tool for reducing inflammation as well as delayed onset muscle soreness.

Opening up about his 2017 health scare, Robson told The Mirror that the injury had occurred while filming his Extreme Fishing TV series. "I'd been in Costa Rica fishing for enormous marlin and remember my lower back tweaking as I landed one of about 800lbs,” he said.

Robson was on his way to Royal Ascot before suffering a ruptured disc in his lower back

"I was taking my Uncle Matheson to Royal Ascot the next day so I tried to ignore it. We got dressed up in top hat and tails and were about to leave when I bent over to pick up my keys. It was like someone hit me in the back with a pick axe and I blacked out with pain."

After paramedics arrived, Robson was checked for any damage to the spinal cord, and after getting the green light received surgery in Newcastle. “Thank heavens, Mr Sanderson, my surgeon, saved my career. I never kissed and hugged a man so hard,” he recalled.

While Robson has since recovered from his injury, he follows his morning routine “religiously" these days, and he’s also received plenty of support from the Grantchester cast and crew. "I have serious medical support when I'm filming 'Grantchester',” he said. “They're super-cautious with me - and all I do is lift a blooming magnifying glass," he joked.