Robson Green shares intimate look inside incredible garden at home he shares with girlfriend

Robson Green has created a tranquil haven in Hexham, Northumberland. Residing in a 250-year-old ferryman's cottage, the rural property looks out onto the River Tyne, and it's surrounded by verdant views of flowers and woodlands. Opening up about his home in the English countryside, Robson, who has been living with his girlfriend Zoila since 2016, gave readers a glimpse into his garden.

© Instagram Robson has three acres of land, including a vegetable garden and an orchard

During a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, the Grantchester star was asked whether he considers himself to be green-fingered. "I am. Indoors, I've got a lot of cacti," he replied.

The actor has been living with his girlfriend Zoila since 2016

"Outdoors, I've got three acres. I have a vegetable garden, a little orchard with pear, plum and apple trees, a herb garden for cooking and an eclectic mix of flowers. I also like sitting on a lawnmower and driving around."

© Instagram Robson spent lockdown planting daffodils in his garden for spring

While Robson rarely posts photos of his home, during lockdown, the actor spent a lot of time outdoors, and he shared the results of his gardening project on Instagram.

Unveiling a beautiful field full of bright yellow daffodils, the caption read: "Guess what I did during lockdown. Dad would always tell me when you're growing flowers you're nurturing life no matter how small or insignificant, it's good for the soul."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Robson's vibrant garden. "The labours of your love, how rewarding to see such a sight of natural beauty, god bless nature," wrote one. "Field of happiness," replied a second. Meanwhile, a third penned, "Awesome photo Robson."

© Instagram Robson's home overlooks the River Tyne

While Robson has lived in cities before, it's the countryside that calls to him. Speaking to Reader's Digest in 2016, the 58-year-old said: "Northumberland is a beautiful county; I still live there and have never been comfortable in cities. I find all that concrete too grim."

© BBC The TV star has always preferred life in the countryside

Instead, he's got everything he needs, with plenty of greenery and natural beauty in Hexham. Asked about his favourite room at his house, Robson told The Sunday Times: "The conservatory, which I've added on. It has a 270-degree window that overlooks the river. I can see salmon leaping, kingfishers, otters, deer, kestrels.

"I've got resident hedgehogs and stoats. It's spectacular to see them. I also have a telescope because I love gazing into the night sky. In Northumberland, we have some of the darkest skies in Europe."

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

Speaking about his love of Northumberland, in 2016, Robson told Living North: "The sounds you hear – be it the oystercatchers, kestrels, ospreys – or spotting deer, badgers, otters, or dolphins and seals off the Northumbrian coast, people would pay a lot of money to have that on their doorstep. We're very privileged."

He added: "Northumberland has a real sense of identity. I don't think that the values of the people who live here have disappeared; they're as strong as ever. It's all about self-sufficiency and generational knowledge."