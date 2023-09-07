Robson Green gives intimate insight into relationship with rarely-seen girlfriend Zoila

Robson Green found love with Zoila Brozas, a former Sunday school teacher, in 2016. After crossing paths at a gym in Newcastle, the pair hit it off right away, and as of April of that year, they've been living together at the actor's cottage in Hexham, Northumberland.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

While Robson and Zoila have worked together on Grantchester, as well as his hit travel series Weekend Escapes, the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. On occasion, however, Robson has spoken about his home life with Zoila, and he's got nothing but high praise for his girlfriend.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Robson Green and Zoila Brozas at the ITV Palooza in 2019

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Robson revealed that when it comes to cooking, Zoila takes the reins at home. "I love cooking and I eat some of the fish I catch. You cannot beat wild Atlantic salmon. But Zoila, who's from the Philippines, is a much better cook than me," he said.

© BBC Robson admitted that Zoila is the better cook at home

"She does a lamb stew in carrot juice that is just off the scale. I've got an open-plan kitchen that's bigger than the house I grew up in, with handmade oak cupboards, utensils hanging from the ceiling and four fridges."

It's not the first time that the DI Geordie Keating actor has praised Zoila's culinary talents either. In January 2023, Robson told The Times: "Zoila's an amazing cook. She looks incredible, she's super-healthy and she's always exercising — she's really into yoga and she's got the kindest heart you've ever come across."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The actor has no plans to propose

As for whether Robson is planning a proposal, the 58-year-old said: "No, I've done enough of that. We're very happy together."

Prior to meeting Zoila, Robson had been married to his first wife Alison Ogilvie for eight years, and his second wife Vanya Seager for 12 years, though alleged infidelity and differing schedules led to the painful breakdown of both marriages. Through his second marriage, Robson is a proud father to his son, Taylor Seager-Green.

© Getty Robson was previously married to Vanya Seager, with whom he shares a son

As for Zoila, she was previously married to Revered Geoffrey Short, who alleged that Zoila's relationship with Robson began during their marriage, causing their separation.

MORE: Robson Green shares intimate look inside incredible garden at home he shares with girlfriend

READ: Robson Green's epic man cave at riverside cottage in Northumberland – details

"We had a great life together. People thought she was the ideal vicar's wife, and she was. She loves the boys and everyone said what a fantastic mother she was," he explained to The Mirror.

© Photo: Getty Images Robson and Zoila have been living together since April 2016

"Then I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson. She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately," Geoffrey continued.

He added that he felt "total shock, disbelief and sorrow" at the time, and said the "very painful" split made him question his faith.