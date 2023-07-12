Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit share update on children's future plans

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are parents to Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus

It's a summer of milestones for the Norwegian royal family, with the palace sharing a lovely new snap of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon with their children.

The Instagram post showed the couple with Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 17, after stepping off the royal yacht near the Neiden River.

Mette-Marit, 49, looked chic in a ME + EM striped Breton top with a pair of white high-waisted trousers, and some turquoise earrings. Ingrid Alexandra opted for a blue and white floral puff-sleeve blouse by Reformation and matched her mother in white trousers and statement earrings in pink.

Meanwhile, the crown prince and his son donned shirts and linen trousers, matching with the rest of the family in shades of blue and white.

The Instagram post also shared some exciting updates about the young royals' futures.

Future queen Ingrid Alexandra will start as a school assistant and environmental worker at Uranienborg School this autumn. In 2024, the princess will begin her first year of military training at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.

Prince Sverre Magnus will begin his final year of high school at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo this September.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess will also mark personal milestones this summer, with Haakon celebrating his 50th birthday on 20 July, while his wife will also turn 50 on 19 August.

Over the last few months, the couple have been carrying out visits around the country to mark the occasion, including Stord, Setesdal and Telemark, Finnmark, Træna and Oslo.

© Getty The young royals have reached milestones in their education

The celebrations will conclude with a backyard party at the Royal Palace in Oslo on 25 August, which also coincides with Haakon and Mette-Marit's 22nd wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot at Oslo Cathedral in 2001, with the bride wearing a silk square-neck bridal gown, created by Ove Harder Finseth and Anna Bratland.

© Getty Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit on their wedding day

Mette-Marit's in-laws, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, gifted their new daughter-in-law the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara to wear for her big day. The jewels date back to 1910 and feature daisies studded with diamonds.

The royal couple were introduced by mutual friends in 1999. At the time, Mette-Marit was a single mother to a son named Marius Borg Høiby, born in 1997.

Despite having an older sister, Princess Martha Louise, Crown Prince Haakon is the heir to Norway's throne.

This is because absolute primogeniture did not take effect in Norway in 1990, and was not done retroactively, meaning Haakon has continued to take precedence over his sister.