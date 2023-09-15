Salma Hayek, 57, reveals the secret to keeping her 24-inch waistline

The sun-drenched Mediterranean shores have been graced by Salma Hayek, who has frequently taken to Instagram this summer, stunning fans with her ageless bikini photos.

The Hollywood mainstay, known for her roles, especially in the biopic Frida, has offered insight into her ever-youthful appearance and enviable physique. And it's not the hours in the gym that many might suspect.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 57-year-old revealed that her secret isn't relentless physical workouts but the more cerebral and spiritual practice of meditation.

Meditation, a millennia-old technique that harnesses mindfulness by focusing one's mind on specific thoughts or activities, promotes heightened awareness and concentration.

© Instagram Salma Hayek shared the secrets to her incredible physique

Salma passionately advocated for this practice, stating: "I genuinely believe it's meditation that keeps me in shape. While many vouch for exercise, for me, that's a tough discipline to maintain. In contrast, meditation feels like a breezy stroll in the park."

Every day, the red carpet favorite makes time to immerse herself in meditation, relishing those moments of introspection. Standing at 5ft1in and weighing roughly 132lbs, Salma's figure remains the envy of many, a testament to her holistic wellness approach.

Challenging conventional beauty routines in July, during an engaging chat on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast, Salma quashed rumors of Botox usage, attributing her radiant complexion to her unique meditation technique.

© Instagram Salma Hayek looks stunning in a bikini

She elaborated on how her personal form of meditation, diverging from the traditional 'empty-mind' approach, allows her to immerse so deeply that she can practice "for hours without even noticing the passage of time."

Yet, she doesn't deny using modern methods to aid her skincare. Salma candidly admitted to leveraging radio-frequency and micro-frequency machines, crediting them for maintaining her skin's tightness and reducing wrinkles.

© Instagram Salma Hayek stuns fans in her latest sultry snap

Previously in a heartfelt discussion with Glamour, Salma addressed aging, a topic many shy away from.

She confessed her initial fears but emphasized her current joy, exclaiming, "I believed aging meant fewer roles; yet, here I am, still working. I thought it meant love might fade; yet, I'm deeply in love."

Diving deeper into her skincare regimen, she shared her secret weapon, an ingredient named Tepezcohuite, predominantly used in Mexico for treating burns due to its exceptional skin-regenerating properties. Salma highlighted its rarity in the American market, adding,

© Instagram Salma Hayek posed in a blue swimsuit during her romantic getaway with husband François-Henri Pinault

"When I introduced this ingredient to American labs, they were astounded, wondering why it hadn't been tapped into before. This is my key: no Botox, peels, or fillers, just natural wonders."

On the professional front, Salma continues her cinematic journey with noteworthy roles like Kitty Softpaws in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and an appearance in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Additionally, fans eagerly await her performance in Angelina Jolie's directorial venture Without Blood, an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco's novel.

© Instagram Salma Hayek poses in a swimsuit in a photo shared on Instagram

Away from the screen, Salma is deeply devoted to her family. She and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering, are proud parents to their 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Pinault.

Their love story began in 2007 with an engagement announcement, culminating in a romantic Parisian wedding on Valentine's Day in 2009. Salma's family tapestry further extends as she embraces the role of stepmother to François-Henri's three children from his past relationships.