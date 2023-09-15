Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glamorous royals at King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee: Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia & more
Princess Sofia of Sweden looked resplendent in lemon yellow

The royals at King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor
Today sees King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee celebration take place in Stockholm, with attendees including Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia of Sweden looking sensational for the milestone occasion.

The event is all the more special for King Carl, as he becomes the first monarch in the country's history to celebrate a Golden Jubilee - plus, he is currently the second longest-reigning living monarch in Europe.

Friday sees a church service take place at the Royal Palace, followed by a televised speech from King Carl Gustaf, while Thursday's agenda included an opera performance at Drottningholm Palace outside Stockholm followed by a private dinner. 

Read on for all the best-dressed European royals attending the special occasion. 

Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden© Getty

Princess Sofia of Sweden is a vision in yellow for her father-in-law's celebration, wearing head-to-toe lemon.

Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary Denmark © Getty

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's floaty floral gown made for the perfect choice for the royal occasion - and her husband,  Crown Prince Frederik, looked equally smart on her arm.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece © Getty

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece looked elegant in their jubilee outfits, arriving together for the special occasion. Margarethe opted for a pink paisley print pleated frock with a Barbie pink jacket layered over the top, while Anne-Marie wore a regal navy coatdress with a shawl draped over her arms.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia of Sweden© Getty

With her husband the man of the hour, it was no surprise that Queen Silvia of Sweden made a special effort with her outfit, wearing a powder blue suit with sensible heels. 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neil at ing Carl Gustav Of Sweden 50th Anniversary On The Throne © Getty

Princess Madeleine of Sweden followed in her mother's stylish footsteps, also opting for a pale blue outfit for her father's big day.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden © Getty

Crown Princess Victoria didn't get the baby blue memo but looked sensational in her floral dress.

Sweden's Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle © Getty

Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle, looked super cute in her blue skirt suit, taking her aunt and grandmother's advice and wearing blue for the special day.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio arrive for the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf's accession to the throne © Getty

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio arrive for the ceremony, with Jenni looking picture perfect in a white jacket and metallic skirt.

