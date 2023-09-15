Glamorous royals at King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee: Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia & more

Today sees King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee celebration take place in Stockholm, with attendees including Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia of Sweden looking sensational for the milestone occasion.

The event is all the more special for King Carl, as he becomes the first monarch in the country's history to celebrate a Golden Jubilee - plus, he is currently the second longest-reigning living monarch in Europe.

Friday sees a church service take place at the Royal Palace, followed by a televised speech from King Carl Gustaf, while Thursday's agenda included an opera performance at Drottningholm Palace outside Stockholm followed by a private dinner.

Read on for all the best-dressed European royals attending the special occasion.

1 8 © Getty Princess Sofia of Sweden is a vision in yellow for her father-in-law's celebration, wearing head-to-toe lemon. You may also like Royals gather in Sweden to celebrate King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee – all the photos

2 8 © Getty Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's floaty floral gown made for the perfect choice for the royal occasion - and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, looked equally smart on her arm. READ: Crown Princess Mary to reunite with Crown Princess Victoria this month

3 8 © Getty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece looked elegant in their jubilee outfits, arriving together for the special occasion. Margarethe opted for a pink paisley print pleated frock with a Barbie pink jacket layered over the top, while Anne-Marie wore a regal navy coatdress with a shawl draped over her arms.

4 8 © Getty With her husband the man of the hour, it was no surprise that Queen Silvia of Sweden made a special effort with her outfit, wearing a powder blue suit with sensible heels.

5 8 © Getty Princess Madeleine of Sweden followed in her mother's stylish footsteps, also opting for a pale blue outfit for her father's big day.

6 8 © Getty Crown Princess Victoria didn't get the baby blue memo but looked sensational in her floral dress.

7 8 © Getty Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle, looked super cute in her blue skirt suit, taking her aunt and grandmother's advice and wearing blue for the special day.

8 8 © Getty Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio arrive for the ceremony, with Jenni looking picture perfect in a white jacket and metallic skirt. READ: Crown Princess Mette Marit is on sick leave for 'at least two weeks' – update

Stand by for more photos as they land, and in the meantime, brush up on your European royals below...