Glamorous royals at King Carl Gustaf's Golden Jubilee: Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Sofia & more

The event is all the more special for King Carl, as he becomes the first monarch in the country's history to celebrate a Golden Jubilee - plus, he is currently the second longest-reigning living monarch in Europe.
Friday sees a church service take place at the Royal Palace, followed by a televised speech from King Carl Gustaf, while Thursday's agenda included an opera performance at Drottningholm Palace outside Stockholm followed by a private dinner.
Read on for all the best-dressed European royals attending the special occasion.
18
Princess Sofia of Sweden is a vision in yellow for her father-in-law's celebration, wearing head-to-toe lemon.
You may also like
28
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's floaty floral gown made for the perfect choice for the royal occasion - and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, looked equally smart on her arm.
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece looked elegant in their jubilee outfits, arriving together for the special occasion. Margarethe opted for a pink paisley print pleated frock with a Barbie pink jacket layered over the top, while Anne-Marie wore a regal navy coatdress with a shawl draped over her arms.
48
With her husband the man of the hour, it was no surprise that Queen Silvia of Sweden made a special effort with her outfit, wearing a powder blue suit with sensible heels.
58
Princess Madeleine of Sweden followed in her mother's stylish footsteps, also opting for a pale blue outfit for her father's big day.
68
Crown Princess Victoria didn't get the baby blue memo but looked sensational in her floral dress.
78
Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle, looked super cute in her blue skirt suit, taking her aunt and grandmother's advice and wearing blue for the special day.
88
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and his wife Jenni Haukio arrive for the ceremony, with Jenni looking picture perfect in a white jacket and metallic skirt.