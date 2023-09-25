Aesthetic treatments: top doctors share the most popular procedures in their clinics: skin calming, plumping and rejuvenating

We spoke to the crème de la crème of the aesthetics world about the most popular treatments in their prestigious clinics

Whether you're new to the world of aesthetics or have been dabbling in tweakments for years, there's always something new to try.

From lasers designed to refresh your skin, to injectables aimed to create an ultra-dewy look, it can be hard to know what to choose to achieve the best results for you. To give you a helping hand, we spoke to aesthetics doctors at the top of their game to find out what's most popular in their clinics. Take notes!

Joanna Wyszynska at Premier Laser Clinics, London: The skin-calming laser

Joanna at Premier Laser Clinics

One of the most popular treatments we offer is IPL for acne rosacea.

IPL for acne rosacea has been also popular for many years but in the last three years, we have seen a sharp rise in people interested in learning more.

Rosacea is linked to the digestion system and emotional wellbeing and as we all know, the last few years have been stressful for many of us. I believe this emotional stress has had a huge impact on our skin and our clients are looking for help to ease the condition.

IPL for acne rosacea also works relatively quickly with results seen after a couple of sessions.

NEED TO KNOW

Before IPL treatment for acne rosacea, clients are asked to avoid sun exposure four weeks prior to treatment. After IPL treatment, your skin can become red and puffy. In very rare cases we might see more swelling and occasionally bruising might occur, therefore this needs to be taken into consideration when it is booked.

Dr Yannis Alexandrides of Harley St. Clinic, London: Skin tightening treatments

© Nico Wills Dr Yannis Alexandrides of Harley St. Clinic

At Harley St. Clinic we have two treatments that are constantly in demand; Potenza, which combines radiofrequency and microneedling and Thermage FLX, which is radiorequency.

These two non-surgical treatments are in constant demand as they both target skin laxity and tightening, but they work in different ways.

The majority of our patients request treatments to help tighten and firm the skin and with Thermage FLX there is zero downtime so it's easy to fit into a busy lifestyle.

You only need one treatment with a top-up once a year if possible. Our patients are busy and this is an ideal treatment to fit into their schedules.

With Potenza, there is some downtime but it's minimal (a few days at most), you get natural results, it's anti-ageing, and can be used as a preventative measure in younger clients.

NEED TO KNOW

These treatments require patience. You need to commit to five treatments spaced approximately four to six weeks apart so there is more of a longer-term commitment - but the results are worth it.

Dr Hassan Galadari of Galadari Derma Clinic, Dubai: The A-list-approved rejuvenator

Dr. Hassan Galadari

One of our most popular procedures is Morpheus8, a treatment combining radiofrequency energy and microneedling for tightening, lifting and overall rejuvenation of the skin.

Interest in Morpheus8 surged as clients sought anti-ageing solutions with minimal risks and downtime. The treatment's blend of radiofrequency and microneedling offers supercharged results and a quicker recovery than traditional treatments.

Morpheus8 is an excellent choice for overall skin texture as it improves the surface of the skin. It's also a great introduction to aesthetics, providing impressive results without surgery.

With minimal downtime and remarkable outcomes, it's favoured by clients seeking noticeable improvements and a comfortable experience - it also works well with other tweakments such as dermal filler.

NEED TO KNOW

Clients should have realistic expectations about results and be aware they might need multiple sessions to see an impact .

Amanda Azzopardi of Amanda Azzopardi Aesthetics, nationwide: The face and body firmer

The most popular procedure in our clinic currently is the 4PLUS Radiofrequency device for skin tightening and lifting, which can be used on both the face and body.

We’ve had so much interest in the treatment in such a short period of time! It uses invisible radiofrequency waves which are directed into the deeper layers of the skin causing the collagen to contract giving a firmer, more youthful, lifted look. This technology also works to break down fat deposits, tightening and firming the skin.

The treatment is popular thanks to the effectiveness and versatility of the device. Not only does it tighten and lift skin, it tackles pigmentation and inflammation for overall healthy skin and can be used on the face and body.

The fact this is works on the thighs and buttocks and can help with cellulite and stretch marks has contributed to its popularity. Not to mention that it's a non-invasive treatment and pain-free.

NEED TO KNOW

Before booking the 4PLUS Radiofrequency treatment, you should consider your specific skin concerns and treatment goals you have in mind.

It's essential to have a consultation with a qualified professional to discuss expectations and assess whether this treatment is suitable for your needs. Additionally, factors such as the number of sessions required for optimal results and potential downtime or aftercare should be discussed during the consultation.

Dr Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills: Insta-perfect jawlines

Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills

"Jawline and facial contouring are the most common requests in my Hollywood clinic. I attribute the rise in these to the fact that Instagram exists, and people will see that that you can have great results with just a couple of procedures.

"Seeing others have the treatments gives you the assurance that if you want to have it done, you can.

"Clients often don’t want to get surgery because they feel too young, but if they do want to look a certain way, my approach is very aesthetically different to most people because I like a more natural look.

"I don’t like to over-exaggerate. I want people to look like the best version of themselves - either a little Photoshopped or filtered, but no more than that."

Dr Ahmed El Muntasar of The Aesthetics Clinic, London: The profile-balancing duo

Dr Ahmed El Muntasar of The Aesthetics Clinic

I'm seeing a lot of patients come in for Profilo Plasti, a procedure that involves non-surgical rhinoplasty and chin augmentation.

This is normally for people who want to balance their profile. By doing the non-surgical rhinoplasty, you straighten the bridge of the nose, lift the tip and make it a little bit more symmetrical. By elongating the chin and making it more balanced with the lip in the nose, it makes the profile look more balanced and harmonious.

This has been on the rise for many, many years. Clents found that by just getting the nose or the chin done they could look unbalanced, so having both done helps with symmetry.

The treatment gives you a natural look and balances out what you already have, enhancing your natural features. Plus, clients love combo treatments

NEED TO KNOW

Non-surgical rhinoplasty is an extremely high-risk procedure. You need to see professionals that they really know what they're doing.

Dr Rasha of Dr Rasha Clinic, London: Facial contouring

Dr Rasha of Dr Rasha Clinic

At Dr Rasha Clinic our most popular treatment is dermal fillers, used to contour and shape our patients' faces to enhance their natural features.

The key to achieving the best possible results for our patients comes down to the way we perform our consultation with our full-face approach to natural tweakments.

Assessing the face as a whole is key, rather than looking at individual areas. Facial contouring assesses how one part of the face will affect the other and we tailor our treatment plans to reflect this.

Our clients are looking to achieve as natural as look as possible using dermal fillers for longevity, and love how balancing facial contouring is.

It enhances natural beauty rather than changing the way somebody looks. Our subtle soft touches can make you look younger, refreshed and more rejuvenated without changing any of your features.

NEED TO KNOW

Patients should be aware that these procedures offer semi-permanent results lasting up to six months.

There can be downtime post-procedure, with possible redness and swelling in the treated area that can last up to 72 hours, so patients are advised to schedule appointments with this in mind and avoid having them immediately before special events and occasions.

Dr Sindhu of the No Filter Clinic, London: The undereye brightener

Dr. Sindhu of the No Filter Clinic

At the moment polynucleotide skin boosters are our most popular treatment option.

Clients are looking for non-filler option, especially for the under-eye area. It affects everyone and both men and women have been researching treatments to make them look fresh and bright.

Polynucleotides are safe with no risk of puffiness in the eye area, as it does not attract water in the same way fillers made of hyaluronic acid can. There's no downtime, it looks good immediately after treatment.

NEED TO KNOW

Polynucleotides are derived from salmon DNA so be aware if you are vegan or have a salmon allergy (although we do patch test and risk of allergy is very rare.

Dr Nima, of Remedi Clinic, London: The fat-reducing, energy-boosting laser

Dr Nima of Remedi London

At this moment in time, the Emerald laser is by far the most popular treatment in our clinic.

From the moment we introduced this treatment, it was a huge hit with our clients. It is not just a fat reduction device but has a significant health and wellness element too, boosting energy, which no other device in its category currently has.

Patients can expect an increase in energy levels after their treatment, plus there is no downtime, no discomfort and the laser can help reduce visceral fat as well as the visible fat that we see.

NEED TO KNOW

To get the best results, clients need to make sure they are drinking between two and three litres of water a day, taking a 30-minute brisk walk daily (if not undergoing any other exercise) and to be willing to tweak their diet (preferable not mandatory) for best results.

Dr Dev Patel of Perfect Skin Solutions, London: The skin plumper

Dr Dev Patel of Perfect Skin Solutions

Sofwave takes the top spot as our most popular treatment. It aims to tighten and plump up skin by delivering ultrasound energy to heat the deeper parts of the skin without interrupting the surface layer due to a cooling system.

This triggers a repair and regenerative process in the skin leading to tighter, firmer and smoother skin.

Any skin type can be treated, which means those with darker skin tones (often denied other treatments due to safety reasons) could have Sofwave.

Sofwave has minimal downtime, with 95% of patients seeing a tiny bit of redness for one to three hours post-treatment.

This negligible downtime in most patients means Sofwave fits well with social and work plans. Sofwave also guarantees a natural rejuvenation and can be used to browlift and address the under-chin area.

Quite the mult-tasker, it has recently been approved for addressing cellulite on the body. Sofwave ticks almost every box for what my patients want in a skin rejuvenating treatment; typically one visit, minimal to no downtime and holistic improvements.

NEED TO KNOW

Clients need to have realistic expectations. The results happen through the gradual production of skin proteins collagen and elastin and this process takes many months, so I always remind my patients to be patient and understand that they may not appreciate the small daily improvements as they see their face every day.

They will also need numbing cream in advance as the ultrasound shots can be uncomfortable in some areas.

