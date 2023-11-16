Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 19, undergoes plastic surgery despite mom's 'toxic' warning – photos

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's eldest daughter, Sami, has had plastic surgery – despite her mom's best efforts to talk her out of it.

The OnlyFans star, 19, underwent a breast augmentation procedure this week after admitting she has wanted a fuller bust ever since she was 10 years old. Sami recently revealed in a joint interview with Denise that she used to "always stuff my bra with socks and stuff" to "have big boobs like my mom".

Ahead of the elective procedure, Sami shared a photo that revealed markings drawn under her bust by her plastic surgeon, before she documented herself picking up her pain relief medication.

While she has yet to reveal the full results of her surgery, she did update her fans to let them know the procedure had been "done" and shared a photo of herself recuperating at home with a "recovery pillow".

Sami's decision to go under the knife didn't sit well with her actress mom. Denise admitted last month that she tried to persuade her daughter against the "painful" surgery, while also revealing she wants to get her own implants removed because they are "toxic".

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," she told Bustle. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!" she added.

Sami, however, has been dreaming about enhancing her figure for almost a decade. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom'," she told the magazine. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?'" she added.

Sami and Denise have had a "strained" relationship in recent years, with the OnlyFans star deciding to move out of her mom's home to live with her dad after claiming she felt "trapped" living with Denise.

Speaking of their fallout in February 2022, Denise said on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live: "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

The 52-year-old added: "She lived with me all these years. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."

However, in June 2022, Charlie revealed to the New York Post that Sami was back living with her mother. Sami is one of two daughters Denise shares with her ex-husband. The couple are also parents to daughter Lola, 18, and the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress also has a daughter named Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.

Denise and Charlie got divorced in 2006 after four years of marriage. She previously revealed that there were "many things" that caused their "toxic" marriage to break down.

"The behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there," she told Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead podcast host Caroline Stanbury in August 2022. "It was really bad," she added.

While their marriage didn't work out, Denise has no regrets about marrying Charlie. "I really do feel that he and I were brought together to have our daughters," she explained.

It took some years, but Denise and Charlie now have an amicable relationship. "To this day, Charlie does know he can call me at any time, no matter what," she said.

"I don't care what he says or does, I will show up and be there because I always wanted him—and still do—to be the best dad for our daughters."

