Non-surgical bum lifts: best treatments for perky, strong bottoms

Non-surgical bum lifts have seen a boom in recent years. We spoke to the doctors who perform them to find out what you need to know

"Bums are the new face," claims Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar of The Aesthetics Clinic when we quizzed him on why there's so much interest in treatments to make our bottoms perkier, rounder and more peach-like.

It's easy to attribute the popularity of bottom-centric treatments to celebrity culture, with Dr. Yannis of Harley St. Clinic explaining: "There is undeniable celebrity influence amid the popularity of bottom augmentation, making it one of the most sought-after cosmetic enhancements.

"This has been going on for several years, since the popularity of the Kardashians, with no sign of it losing momentum. More people are looking at non-surgical methods to enhance and shape their buttocks along with prevention of ageing in the area as we lose natural fat and skin laxity in the buttocks area as we age."

That said, celebrities aren't the only reason for our fixation on perky bottoms, as Charlyn Oyakhilome, founder of BodyCrush points out. "As I started building relationships with my clients and learning more about their lives, I learned that a lot of bottom-focused treatments and body contouring treatments were because of life changes.

"These factors impact the self-image of many of our clients. For example, a client going through a breakup might want a 'new' body to lift her confidence and have a fresh start.

"A client starting a new job might want to show up on their first day feeling their best. New mums who have had so many changes in their lives want to feel more like themselves and get their confidence back. They want to feel attractive. Bottom treatments are certainly not simply a social media and beauty standards thing - it’s a psychological thing. And that’s why I was drawn to the treatments."

We spoke to the experts about the best bum-centric treatments to try for the peachy bottom of your dreams.

"Anything that can be done on the face can be done on any part of the body such as the bottom," explains Dr. Yannis on the menu of bottom treatments.

"We see people suffer from acne in this area and we can offer laser treatments and chemical peels to rid blemishes but more commonly, people want firming and lifting in the buttocks area so we do a lot of skin tightening using devices such as Thermage FLX, which is a radiofrequency treatment."

What are the best bum-lifting treatments?

The Spider Web Butt Lift: to lift and contour

The Spider Web Butt Lift takes its name from the unique shape it creates when giving you a non-surgical butt lift, explains Dr. Yannis.

It uses PDO threads, a type of bio-compatible surgical thread that contains poly-L-lactic acid more frequently known by their other name, Soft Thread Lift.

"As the threads are absorbed within the skin, you benefit from a dual effect. The first is an immediate lift and the second is the sustained collagen produced thanks to the thread’s patented cone technology," Dr. Yannis says.

The threads are micro-sized to remain as minimally invasive as possible, he adds. "You can expect the seamless introduction of the ingredients beneath the skin to give you not only a lifted appearance but also improve the skin’s quality on a structural, dermal level."

The one thing to note with this is that you can't sit on your buttocks for two days after treatment.

Thermage FLX: to treat saggy bottoms

"Just like the face, the body ages and the buttocks can get saggy – this can also happen if a significant amount of fat is lost in that area.

"Firming and tightening treatments, such Thermage FLX, which uses radiofrequency to rejuvenate the skin, can help combat this," Dr. Yannis explains, adding that this treatment also requires lifestyle changes including diet change and an exercise regime to tone the glutes – this is not a miracle cure.

Emtone: to reduce cellulite

Emtone is a combination device, fusing radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to tighten the skin and reduce cellulite, says Charlyn.

"It takes a handful of sessions to see a difference with Emtone, and there's no downtime," she continues. "Post-treatment you should see a reduction in cellulite and loose skin."

Charlyn adds that the treatment isn't always comfortable for patients, explaining: "It can get pretty hot so isn't comfortable for clients sensitive to heat or those who are on/close to their period. For this reason, we always recommend clients pop in between periods.

"The machine can be a little loud and can take some getting used to. But after the first session or two, clients often find it feels like a hot stone massage," she continues.

Emsculpt Neo for a round, firm bottom

Emsculpt Neo builds and lifts the glutes for a rounder and firmer bottom. The treatment, strengthens the inner thigh area, building your muscles to strengthen the body.

During the Emsculpt Neo treatment, you are hooked up to the EMSculpt machine, with various metal pads pressed directly onto your target areas and these are kept in place with velcro straps. It causes muscle contractions not achievable through a regular workout, with a 30-minute treatment equivalent to 20,000 squats.

Over the course of the session, the therapist will increase the intensity of the machine, so that you are able to ease into the treatment.

"A little-known benefit of Emscult is the lessening of back pain," Charlyn adds. "Weak glutes can be a key cause of lower back pain, so having an Emsculpt Neo treatment in that area can really help bring down that pain.

This treatment isn't a quick fix, though. Because it focuses on building muscle it can take two to three months to see your final results, caution Charlyn.

LanLuma to sculpt the bottom and reduce stretch marks

The LanLuma treatment, which sees a collagen stimulator injected into the bottom, is Dr. Ahmed El Muntasar's most popular bottom treatment in his clinic.

"This is a non-surgical BBL or Brazilian Butt Lift," he explains. "It's a collagen-stimulating treatment that's injected in the bottom to lift, sculpt and improve the skin quality.

"LanLuma can reduce stretch marks, reduce hip dips and improve the appearance of the bottom," he adds. "LanLuma is not the same as a BBL. It’s not going to give you the ‘big bum look’. It gives a subtle and natural look.

"LanLuma is best suited to people who exercise have good skin quality and take care of themselves but want that little bit extra. It's not for someone that wants the big bum kind of look as it will not deliver the desired results."

Dr. Rasha who also offers collagen-stimulating buttock injections, points out that results are not immediate. "It takes six to eight weeks for the body to naturally produce collagen once the stimulators have been injected so this treatment is not for patients wanting an immediate result.

"However, the pros are a beautiful, natural result at the end, as if the patient had been working out and achieved the results naturally. It is a quick and virtually painless treatment."

