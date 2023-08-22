I got my stomach fat frozen – and was surprised by the results

The 3D Aesthetics MediSpa has opened at Champneys Tring – and HELLO! put it to the test

I've never been happy with my stomach. From a young age, I can remember noticing how different it looked next to my peers' flat tummies, and even at my slimmest, I've never lost my soft pouch. The promise of a non-invasive treatment that offers surgical-style results piqued my interest, and I decided to put 3D Aesthetics' celebrity-approved 3DLipo fat-freezing treatment to the test.

3D Aesthetics, the leading company for non-surgical transformations, is bringing its magic to iconic spa Champneys in a bid to redefine the meaning of wellness and combine luxury pampering with cosmetic treatments. Roy Cowley, the Founder & Managing Director of 3D Aesthetics, explained: "People come to Champneys for a day or two so we've had to be clever about how we put this together. There are specific treatments created for clients and for the day members we've created one-off tweakments. The emphasis is on personalisation and bespoke treatments."

I spent a blissful 24 hours at Champneys Tring in Hertfordshire (in the company of celebrity ambassador, the ever-lovely Peter Andre) to find out about the new offerings. Full disclosure, I'm a total aesthetics treatment novice, having never even succumbed to fillers. But the promise of a flatter stomach in just 10 weeks was hard to resist. Did it live up to the hype? I think so.

What is 3DLipo?

© 3D Aesthetics I visited the new 3D Aesthetics Medispa at Champneys Tring to put their 3D Lipo treatment to the test

3DLipo is a one-hour non-surgical treatment that promises to help with fat reduction, cellulite treatment, and skin tightening. It can work on everything from love handles to bingo wings, and in my case, pesky stomach fat.

Roy explains that it combines four advanced technologies to deliver effective fat reduction, cellulite reduction, and skin tightening treatments – Radio Frequency, Shockwave Therapy, Cyolipolysis and Cavitation. Treatments are tailored to the customer in question, who will receive either one or a combination of these to suit their needs.

It uses a device that reaches temperatures as low as minus 10 and freezes pockets of fat cells. The cells are crystalised, dissolve, and are flushed out of the body over the course of a few weeks.

While the results are more subtle than by undergoing surgery, there are also fewer complications, no downtime, and minimal chances of secondary infections.

I'll spare you the before and after photos of my stomach, but the 3D Lipo treatment was quick with minimal after effects

Are there any risks involved? Certainly, but not if you go with a trusted company. "Safety is key, deal with a company that you can trust, that has got experience, and that hasn't had any [negative] incidents," Roy advises.

3D Aesthetics is the largest supplier of medical aesthetic devices in the UK and is ISO 13485 accredited, so I felt in safe hands.

What was the process of 3DLipo like at Champneys?

In short, seamless. The new 3D Aesthetics Medispa is an inviting, ultra-modern space tucked away in the heart of Champneys Tring. The whole concept invites people to book in for your treatment while relaxing in style at the iconic spa – and it's a genius idea.

Enjoy a dip in the pool, float about in the jacuzzi or use the state-of-the-art gym before popping in for your hour-long treatment.

© JACK HARDY 3D Aesthetics has teamed up with Champneys to take the self-care process to the next level - a genius idea, I have to say

Champneys is, of course, utterly stunning. From the film scene-worthy lawn featuring guests milling about in bathrobes to the nutritious yet absolutely delicious meals at the on-site New Leaf restaurant, the experience was a dream. I was also lucky enough to stay in the famous Princess of Wales suite (very apt for HELLO!), a sumptuous room where Princess Diana herself once stayed.

Since safety comes first, I was given a pre-treatment consultation to make sure fat freezing was suitable for me. A gel and a special protective pad were placed on my lower abdomen onto which the Cryolipolysis device was attached. Following a sharp intake of breath when I realised quite how cold it was going to be, I found the experience slightly unpleasant rather than painful.

Chatting through any discomfort with my experienced therapist Nicola, I soon felt at ease and settled into the process. The feeling of numbness continued when the device was removed, and I experienced redness, sensitivity, and mild bruising for the next few days.

Within a week I was back to exercising and had completely forgotten about the treatment, apart from the strict instruction to drink two litres of water a day to help flush out the fat cells.

© Champneys Enjoy a dip in the pool, float about in the jacuzzi or use the state-of-the-art gym before popping in for your hour-long treatment

What are the results of 3DLipo?

3D Aesthetics' 3DLipo treatment promises to reduce 20-40 % of the fat in targeted areas.

I was sceptical, I'll admit. While the results may not be dramatic, they are noticeable. When my stomach started to appear smaller, I attributed it to the placebo effect of my increased hydration levels and subconsciously upping my exercise regime to maximise my results.

However, it has now been close to the recommended 10-week wait and I can see a clear change in the shape of my tummy. It looks almost flat from the side (something I haven't witnessed in over a decade) and for the first time in years, I'm not anxious about being in a swimsuit in front of people

© 3D Aesthetics 3D Aesthetics Founder and Managing Director, Roy Cowley, posing with Peter Andre at the launch event

During my stay, I spoke to an OG customer who revealed she had the procedure done seven years ago and her stomach fat had never come back, which leaves me optimistic that my own results will be long-lasting.

3D Aesthetics recommends a multi-session course for the best results, but I'm delighted with my new figure following my one-off, hassle-free treatment at Champneys. It may just have convinced me that aesthetic tweakments are the way forward.

3D Aesthetics Medispa is now open at Champneys Tring. Treatment prices start from £99 for 3D Lipo-Ultimate Pro.