Former GMA anchor Amy Robach shares exciting milestone – and T.J. Holmes will be so proud

Amy Robach took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate she's in the middle of the final countdown for the New York Marathon, posting an impressive photo of herself during a training run.

In the photo, taken from behind as she heads into a tunnel, Amy wears grey shorts and a pink top, alongside a cap. She captioned the training picture: "One month to go!" with fans sending support, writing: "Can’t wait to cheer y’all on," and: "Wherever you are, that is beautiful!"

Amy's boyfriend and former GMA co-star T.J. Holmes is likely proud of her, as they have a long history of running together – even before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

Amy Robach updated fans on her marathon training

The duo ran the New York Marathon together in 2022, with Amy sharing several photos of the two of them running alongside one another, as well as celebrating post-race.

Last year was a particularly momentous marathon for Amy, as not only did it likely cement the bond between her and T.J., who trained together, but she also took on the grueling challenge of running four marathons throughout the year, with two in two weeks.

The 50-year-old has been keeping fans updated on her training runs, so we assume she is well-prepared for the run next month!

© Instagram Amy Robach is training hard for the New York Marathon

T.J. Holmes is also running the marathon again this year, sharing an insight into his own training run on Sunday, which saw him run 18 miles through New York City. He also revealed the songs she listens to for motivation, including bangers such as Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Trustfall& by Pink and Dog Days Are Over by Florence and The Machine.

It's no surprise that T.J. decided to run the marathon again in 2023, with the star revealing his intentions last year.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach love running together

In a post celebrating his completion of the 2022 marathon, he wrote: "I enjoyed the experience totally. And I’ve never been more in love with NYC than I was Sunday. And get this, I turned to Robach at the 10-mile mark and said: 'I’m [expletive] doing this again next year!'"

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are both running the New York Marathon again in 2023

While Amy and T.J. tend to keep their relationship away from social media, they did both post the same black and white photo of their running sneakers a few weeks back, so we suspect they've been training together – and we bet Amy loves her partner's upbeat playlist to help keep her motivated on her intense runs!

