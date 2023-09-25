Amy Robach reveals she's 'pushing through' big move with T.J. Holmes as fans send support

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are slowly navigating their return to the spotlight, which first began less than a month ago with their return to Instagram.

Since then, Amy, 50, has been sharing frequent updates on their lives while remaining careful not to get too personal about their budding romance.

However, one way they solidified their growing relationship was by revealing that they were training to run the upcoming New York City marathon together, and Amy shared an update on their attempt.

VIDEO: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

While an avid, trained runner, it was surely a daunting task to run through the pouring New York City rain over the weekend, which she remarked upon with her latest post.

Sharing a photograph of herself running through the rain in a black baseball cap and sheer windbreaker, she wrote: "Pushing through the rain and the wind today!" with the hashtag "six weeks to go."

Fans shared their support for the TV star, with one commenting: "Wow… great job, and I'm so happy you're back," and another wrote: "Let's goooo." One of her friends also commented: "Yes gal!"

© Instagram Amy shared a glimpse of her training for the New York City Marathon

Amy and T.J. were absent from any form of social media for nearly ten months, with Amy's last post coming in November of 2022 from her family vacation to Prague over the Thanksgiving break, just days before news of her relationship broke.

The former ABC News anchor, best known for her co-hosting gig with T.J. on the show GMA3: What You Need to Know, finally returned to Instagram on August 28 with a cryptic post.

MORE: Amy Robach receives show of support from former GMA co-star as she and T.J. Holmes return to spotlight

The photo simply featured two pairs of feet in running gear and sneakers, with a caption that suggested Amy was training for the NYC Marathon. While it was unclear at first, when T.J., 46, reposted the same photo, it announced that they were in it together.

© Instagram The former co-stars announced their subtle social media comeback last month

News of their relationship first broke in November, when pictures of the amorous pair revealed they were apparently carrying out an affair. At the time, both were married, Amy to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

MORE: Amy Robach unveils bold hair transformation as she twins with rarely-seen daughter in new photo

While Amy and Andrew were seemingly separated earlier, they remained quiet about their estrangement. Marilee and T.J., meanwhile, filed for divorce not long after.

© Getty Images The two avid runners are preparing for this year's marathon as well

The former couple share ten-year-old daughter Sabine, while Amy shares 21-year-old Ava Monroe and 16-year-old Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

MORE: T.J. Holmes teases new job after dismissal from GMA3 amid Amy Robach relationship

During her marriage to Andrew, best known for starring in Melrose Place, she also acted as step-mom to his sons from his previous marriage, Nate, Wyatt, and Aidan. The boys maintain a close relationship with Ava and Annalise, frequently appearing on social media alongside them and showing their support.

© Getty Images They remained off the grid for months while also juggling life off GMA

Meanwhile, the actor, 56, has stayed away from social media ever since news of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came out, deleting several of their photos from his Instagram profile, with his last post now dating back to May of 2021.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.