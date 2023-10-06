T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been keeping a low profile over the last 10 months, only recently reappearing on social media following a long hiatus.

So it came as a surprise to fans on Thursday, when a personal photo of T.J. was shared by the star on his Instagram - and it needs to be seen, to be believed.

T.J. took a walk down memory lane, and posted a throwback photo of himself as a child and everything from his hair to his outfit was adorable.

In the image, T.J. was sitting in on a chair in a library, he wore a cheeky grin as he looked at the camera and in place of the buzzcut he now sports was a mass of curly hair.

He captioned the photo: "#throwbackthursday #tinyTJ #stuffyouintheattic."

Had T.J.'s comments been enabled, fans would have inundated him with messages about the photo, and his love life too.

Because it's been almost a year since, T.J. and Amy Robach's romance was made public after they were photographed on a PDA packed Thanksgiving vacation.

At the time, he was married to his longtime wife, Marilee Fiegbig, and Amy had also been married to her husband, Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, for 12 years.

© Getty Images Amy and TJ at now a couple and training for the New York Marathon again

Amy and Andrew's divorce has been finalized and T.J.'s is reportedly still with the courts.

The couple were ultimately let go from their co-hosting positions with GMA3, leaving Dr. Jennifer Ashton to find new anchors to sit alongside her.

© Instagram T.J. shares a daughter with his ex Marilee

The decision wasn't one made lightly and after weeks of deliberation, the network released a statement that read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy and T.J. were both fired from their roles on GMA3

Amy and T.J. have been spotted on several occasions in New York and on vacation, proving their romance is still going strong, but they're yet to reveal if they have plans to return to TV.

Currently, they're training for the New York Marathon on November 5, and broke their social media silence to share their plans. Ironically, they were bonding over marathon training when their relationship turned from platonic to romantic.

Amy and T.J. have kept a low profile

Neither are yet to publicly address their romance, but T.J.'s wife - who he shares a daughter, Sabine, 10, with - released a statement in January through her attorney, detailing her upset at the way he conducted his affair.

Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

© Getty Images T.J. was married to Marilee for 12 years

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

