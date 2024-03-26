Michael Strahan ex-wife makes rare appearance in photo with lookalike daughter Isabella

Michael Strahan's brave teenage daughter, Isabella, delivered a heartwarming social media post on Tuesday when she celebrated her mom, Jean Muggli, on her birthday.

Isabella, 19 - who is currently going through chemotherapy following a brain tumor diagnosis - took to Instagram with images from a photo booth.

In the snapshots both mother and daughter were beaming as they took a series of silly photos with each other.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella open up about her brain tumor diagnosis

They both rocked long wavy hair and sported the same chiseled cheekbones. As Isabella has shaved her head while undergoing cancer treatment, meaning the images are likely throwbacks.

She captioned the images on her stories: "Happy birthday mom, love you."

© Instagram Isabella Strahan with her mom Jean Muggli

The Good Morning America host shares twins, Isabella and Sophia, with his ex-wife.

The former couple divorced one year after welcoming their daughters. It wasn't plain sailing either as they fought bitterly over custody of their kids.

Michael daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor

Jean agreed to move from her home in North Carolina to New York where Michael lives so that their children could be close to both parents.

Jean and Michael agreed on joint custody with alternating weeks with their girls. They were then able to continue attending their Manhattan private schools.

Isabella is getting full support from her family as she navigates this difficult health journey.

© Getty Images Michael with his ex-wife Jean Muggli

Michael has expressed how difficult it has been to watch his 19-year-old daughter endure such hardships as chemotherapy, but described Isabella as a "tough young lady."

Isabella herself has been open about her journey, offering a candid look into her experience with chemotherapy through her YouTube vlog.

She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma one month after she began getting headaches in October 2023.

© Instagram Isabella and her twin sister Sophia

During an interview with Robin Roberts she revealed that she "definitely noticed headaches, nausea," and confessed she "couldn't walk straight."

She thought she had vertigo, but when she began "throwing up blood" Isabella was urged to seek medical attention.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

It was confirmed she had a fast-growing four-centimeter tumor, bigger than a golf ball, in the back of her brain and she was rushed for surgery to remove the mass.

Isabella has had to learn to walk again, with the help of her twin sister Sophia, and underwent a month of rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation to kill the cancer cells and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.