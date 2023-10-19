Nathan Fillion's former co-star, Susan Sullivan, has shared news of a challenging cancer diagnosis.

The Castle actress, 80, took to X to reveal she had undergone surgery for lung cancer but was thankfully recovering well.

"Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns. I had lung cancer," she wrote. "The surgery was successful. The healing process is a struggle. Thanks, glad you’re out there!"

Fortunately, Susan was then able to add some further good news with another post: "Wanted to share with all those friends who have made this journey with me and that’s you! I am cancer free! You can’t do this one alone.

"Takes a family of friends and if you’re really lucky a good man thank you, Connell!!! Love you."

© Getty Images Susan played Nathan Fillion's mom in Castle

Earlier in the week, Susan shared a photo of herself in hospital. She was wearing a hospital gown and mask and was hooked up to an IV.

At the time, Susan didn't give details of her condition but she was inundated with comments from fans who were concerned for her wellbeing.

She wrote: "Life‘s surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope. On we go."

Her social media followers wished her well and voiced their worries by writing: "Sending you prayers," and "thinking of you" while a third added: "Sweetheart! No idea, but here’s to your continued recovery! All my love."

Another commented: "I hope you’ll be back, to new, asap. I've always loved any performance you’ve given us. My favorite, will be, Castle’s Mom. She was a delight! I loved MARTHA! I wish you all the best."

Susan is famous for many TV roles, especially in daytime soaps. She played Lenore Curtin Delaney on Another World and Maggie Gioberti on Falcon Crest.

In 2009 she was best known for playing Nathan's character's mom in Castle; a role she took on for eight seasons.

