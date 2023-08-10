Drew Barrymore gives insight into strict rule with daughters in rare picture of family life

Drew Barrymore is widely recognized in Hollywood as one of the most candid stars of our time, in large part thanks to her mid-life renaissance that saw herself transformed into a daytime star known for revelatory, honest conversations.

However, as much as she gives of herself to her fans and on The Drew Barrymore Show, when it comes to her family life, she is significantly more private.

The television host shares two daughters, Olive, ten, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who recently welcomed his own third child, a son, with wife Allie Michler Kopelman.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore reveals incredible library in her living room

Though Drew has spent the summer taking a break from both her show and social media, she recently invited Better Homes and Gardens into her world, more specifically her Upper East Side home, where she lives with her daughters.

Sharing insight into her house rules and how she and her two girls spend their days, the mom-of-two shared her approach to screen time for young kids.

MORE: Drew Barrymore stops show to comfort sobbing audience member

"We watch a ton of movies and shows so I'm not judging anyone about screens," she said, adding: "But when it comes to my kids, I'm not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads.

© Getty Drew keeps her daughters, pictured above in 2017, largely out of the spotlight

"During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn't like it," she confessed.

MORE: Drew Barrymore offers rare details on search for love as Vanessa Hudgens shares relatable wedding struggle

MORE: Drew Barrymore reunites with her ex's current fiancée live on-air

Now that her girls are back in school in person, Drew has taken back control of their screen time. She said: "Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I'd rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together."

Still, though she prefers to keep her home as a largely iPad-free sanctuary, she also endearingly noted: "I have a tattoo that says 'home is where we are', and it's true."

She explained: "Wherever I am with my girls I feel like I'm at home. Even if we're just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag – my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards – and we're right at home."

© Getty Drew now lives in New York City near her ex, who she remains friends with

Though Drew was born and raised in Los Angeles – her family being one of Hollywood's most famous – and her girls were born in the city, she left after decades of living in Los Angeles in the wake of her 2016 divorce, so her daughters' could be closer to their dad, a native New Yorker.

MORE: Drew Barrymore steps down as MTV Movie & TV Awards host in support of WGA strike

© Instagram The star's daughters recently welcomed a baby brother into the family

As a result, they get to spend as much time as possible with their extended family, which includes their grandfather, former Chanel president Arie Kopelman, his wife Coco, their aunt, socialite Jill Kargman, plus their new baby half brother, John Keats.

Drew has previously opened up about her continuous close relationship with her ex and his family, and how they still spend plenty of time together, even sometimes staying in the same home for holidays.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.