Davina McCall reveals which ‘specific workouts’ are key to helping menopause

With a glowing complexion and an infectious zest for life, Davina McCall makes the menopause look easy – so, what’s her secret?

The ex-presenter of Big Brother and founder of Own Your Goals – an online fitness community that allows women to access a wide range of workouts from home – recently took to Instagram to share an encouraging word about the importance of exercise.

“We know all exercise is good… for perimenopause and menopause” McCall explains, “but there are specific workouts we put on there for specific things. All I want you to do is just enjoy it.”

Speaking to My Menopause Centre, she revealed, "if I’m in a bad mood then I’ll choose a workout to really push those feelings out, like a boxing class. I whack the drum and bass on and really get it out of my system. Try it – I can guarantee you’ll feel tons better afterwards.

"On the flip side, if you are feeling sad or fragile, then do something that’s gentle or loving, like Pilates or some nice yoga stretches."

And she’s right: research suggests that if you’re perimenopausal or menopausal, being active can improve your quality life and ease certain symptoms that occur throughout this transition*.

But not all of us have the time or disposable income to commit to the gym, so finding the right exercise to suit our bodies and our budgets can be challenging. Plus, with the dark nights just around the corner, the idea of heading out for a run or going to the gym isn’t always tempting.

But Davina’s fitness app, Own Your Goals, is the perfect platform to get you back into the swing of working out, and on track to reaching your fitness goals from the comfort of your own home.

Available online or via the app, Own Your Goals has over a thousand workouts to choose from, including 20 challenges and programmes designed for different paces and abilities, so you can discover an exercise routine that fits your schedule and ambition.

With so much to choose from, there’s a workout for everyone – some even featuring a special celebrity guest! For those who want to improve their rhythm, why not try a Dance Challenge with Strictly Come Dancing’s very own Oti Mabuse, as she takes you through a selection of moves including Paso and the Cha Cha for the perfect full-body workout.

Or, if you’re after something a little slower, try the Soulful Stretch with Richard, one of Davina’s carefully selected personal trainers. A soundtrack of soothing beats combined with easy-to-follow, calming poses will help you to stretch and unwind after a busy day.

And that’s not all! Every subscription comes with a library of over 600 healthy recipes to try in your kitchen, along with the latest well-being articles to get your daily fitness fix. Perfect to meal-prep for the week ahead, the Mediterranean lunch bowl is a delicious low-carb option. And for the chilly evenings ahead, Davina’s baked aubergines with tomato, garlic and smoked paprika make the perfect winter warmer.

The best part? To help menopausal women take the first step on their fitness journey, and in celebration of Black Friday, Own Your Goals is offering their best deal yet; an annual subscription for just £45.99 – that’s over 60% off!

You’ll have instant access to a vast library of workouts, recipes, and motivational messages from Davina McCall herself for a fraction of the regular cost.

