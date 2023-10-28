Tess Daly's disciplined workout routine gives Strictly pros a run for their money

If there's one person who has their workout routine on lock, it's Tess Daly. Alongside hosting Strictly Come Dancing, parenting teenage daughters, running her swimwear business Naia Beach and authoring a food and fitness guide, the TV star still manages to find time for her exercise routine.

There's no denying that Tess, 54, looks incredible as she steps into the ballroom each week. But what's the secret to her sporty prowess?

HELLO! spoke to her personal trainer of eight years, Sam Shaw, who weighed in on exactly how Tess stays looking so strong.

WATCH: Tess Daly tackles a seriously intense workout

According to Sam, the Strictly host has two hour-long personal training sessions per week, three if her schedule permits.

"We work together to focus on keeping Tess’s core, back, glutes and all muscles as strong as possible. It's always my priority that she is happy and healthy, and actually enjoys the workouts I give her," he says.

How dedicated is the Strictly star to her personal training?

© Instagram Tess incorporates yoga into her fitness routine

"Tess has built amazing habits with regard to her fitness and nutrition. Training has become part of her life now, she always turns up for her sessions on time and ready for whatever I’m going to challenge her with," Sam told us.

"She’s great at taking on a challenge. When I introduce something new to vary the session - Tess always gives it her all and embraces the task, which isn’t always easy!"

How does Tess handle her Strictly schedule and gym routine?

© Instagram The Striclty star has personal training sessions at least twice a week

Sam advocates that training has actually helped support Tess' busy routine. "We prioritise being healthy and full of energy and feeling fit so that when Tess is taking on daily tasks and rushing around on set at Strictly, she can do this with ease."

Sam's advice for anyone worried about fitting personal training sessions into their schedule is to "plan your work and work your plan".

"Focus on diarising your workout the same way you would a meeting or social event, so that there’s accountability and you can’t just 'drop out' if you don’t feel like exercising on a particular day," he says.

What does Tess Daly's weekly workout routine look like?

If you wanted to know exactly what Tess' cardio, strength and stretch routine looks like, Sam delivered the goods - and it's not for the faint hearted.

Monday: Stretch followed by 15 - 20 minutes running

Tuesday: Gym Training session 60 mins

Wednesday - Rest Day

Thursday: Gym Training Session 60 mins]

Friday AM: Yoga session

Saturday: Run or Yoga (depending on how the body feels)

Sunday: Rest Day

What exercises does Tess do in her personal training sessions?

© Instagram Tess maintains her strength and fitness with a disciplined routine

"During Tess’s training sessions, we focus on the whole body combining cardio and strength.She'll do two sessions with me at Lemon PT Studios and her own workouts at home on the other days," Sam said.

Keep scrolling to see an example of Sam's training sessions with Tess…

Session 1:

Warm up for 2-3 minutes to get the heart rate up and the body ready to move.

Dynamic mobility drills: Walk outs x 6 reps

Cat/cow 10 reps

Band over head rotations and downward dogs

A1) Lateral Glute-banded walks for 1 minute to wake up the glute muscles

A2) Elbow plank to switch on core muscles

A3) 1 minute skip x3 rounds

B1) Reverse Lunges x 12

B2) Dumbbell Bench Press 12 reps

B3) Assault Bike x 3 sets

C1) Back Squats 12 - 15 reps

C2) Standing Shoulder Press

C3) Controlled Mountain Climbers 20 reps x 3 sets

Stretches