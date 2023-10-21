Strictly's Tess Daly looks incredible in skin tight sequin dress - see photo

Another week, another glorious fashion moment from Tess Daly! The Strictly Come Dancing hostess with the mostess looked like a Grecian goddess in a bodycon, sequin dress when she joined Claudia Winkleman in the ballroom on Saturday night.

Kicking off Week Five of the competition in style, Tess, 54, rocked the silver dress, with cheeky peek a boo split and Grecian-inspired shoulder detailing.

The presenter looked as flawless as ever, and opted for Barbie-inspired poker straight hair, with a middle part and super sleek finish, paired with a natural make-up look. Nude, glossy lips finished off Tess' beautiful look.

The pièce de résistance was her killer accessories, with the mother-of-two – who raises daughters Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14, with Vernon Kay – slipping her feet into a pair of equally glittering heels and adding OTT silver hoops.

Tess wows Strictly viewers in a Grecian-inspired sequin dress

As ever, Tess shared a preview of her lovely look with her loyal Instagram followers, who were quick to flood her social media post with compliments.

Fans couldn't stop praising Tess, calling the TV present "so beautiful" and "looking as stunning as ever." One called the 54-year-old a "style icon", and rightly so.

Tess's wardrobe never misses when it comes to Strictly, thanks to her trusty stylist James Yardley. Last week, the TV personality dressed to impress in a black bodycon dress with a halterneck neckline, perfectly enhancing her gym-honed arms and tanned physique.

Upping the ante thanks to an array of glittering accessories, Tess completed her ensemble with statement silver hoop earrings and pointed stilettos adorned with diamante accents.

© Instagram Tess turned heads in a black bodycon dress last weekend

She wore her blonde mane down in loose, face-framing waves and kept her makeup simple, letting her killer heels and figure-hugging dress do all the talking.

And for Week Three – aka our favourite, Movie Week - she lit up our screens in a pink satin dress with a thigh-high split and subtle draping on the skirt.

Tess juggles her TV presenting with running her swimwear business, Naia Beach, which she co-founded with close friend Gayle Lawton.

© Instagram Tess looked like a Hollywood star for Week Three

The star is her own best advertisement and isn't shy about posing for swimsuit shots. That doesn't mean, however, that she isn't crippled with the same body insecurities as the rest of us.

"I’m extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don’t believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types. However, it’s the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we’ve got – isn’t that right?" she told HELLO!.

© Instagram Claudia and Tess often coordinate their Strictly looks

A big believer in wellness coming from within, Tess has one rule when it comes to looking after her body: consistency.

"I don’t tend to believe in diets, since anything faddy or extreme is not sustainable in reality," she told us. "My routine is quite consistent: working out a few times a week, anything from yoga to skipping in the garden, or just walking the dogs for some time outside."